The GTA franchise is iconic in the world of video games, not just for its open world and immersive gameplay but also for the plethora of great story missions that it offers. Each instalment in the series has an iconic vibe, whether it’s the 80s crime feel of Vice City or the 90s gang aesthetics of San Andreas.

Within this archaic feel, GTA does a great job of crafting missions around a tight-knit story, taking our gaming experience to a new high.

5 best missions in the history of GTA

#1 Just Business in GTA San Andreas

A high-speed chase never fails to amuse, and that is precisely the base for this entire mission. When CJ’s friend Big Smoke gets into trouble with the Russian mafia, it’s up to you to protect Big Smoke and get him to safety. The high-speed chase is on a bike and you will be in the back seat, shooting as many goons as possible.

The mission even has a scene inspired by the iconic Terminator 2 chase, in which the T-1000 chases John Connor in the sewers while driving a truck.

#2 Keep Your Friends Close in GTA Vice City

The final mission in GTA Vice City, 'Keep Your Friends Close' brings together elements of betrayal, surprise, incredible violence and action to the story. Tommy confronts Sonny with counterfeit bills, followed by the iconic line, “just wanted to piss you off before I kill you”. Finally, you- as Tommy- will have to seek and kill Lance for his betrayal. You will also have to take your revenge on Sonny, creating a beautiful conclusion to Vice City.

#3 Three Leaf Clover in GTA 4

This is the mission that GTA players can’t help but rave about. In fact, this elaborate bank heist mission was so well-received by audiences that Rockstar Games decided to include more bank robberies in GTA 5. Planning and executing the heist as well as being chased by the police is definitely one of the best GTA gaming experiences so far.

#4 The Big Score in GTA 5

This mission is the granddaddy of heists in GTA gameplay. As the final heist in GTA 5, it is appropriately dubbed as the Big Score. In this mission, your protagonists will build their own team to steal a bunch of gold. You can choose to take two different approaches to execute the mission - the ‘subtle approach’ or the ‘obvious approach’. Each approach will give you its own set of options and action sequences.

#5 End of the Line in GTA San Andreas

There are several reasons why San Andreas is still considered to be the best GTA instalment by players. One of those reasons has to be this iconic mission, in which CJ hunts down his friend-turned-enemy Big Smoke to put an end to things. It brings together all the elements of gameplay that you have experienced so far and makes for the perfect conclusion to the game.