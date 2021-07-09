5 GTA San Andreas pedestrians who have hilarious dialogues with CJ

Most fans consider GTA San Andreas as one of the funniest games in the series; and one of the main reasons is their characters.

It's not just the major players who give a good laugh, such as Ryder and Big Smoke. There are non-playable characters whose biting remarks leave an impression on GTA players.

CJ's interactions with them are full of memorable one-liners and moments.

For the most part, the GTA series is a funny escape from reality. With the introduction of NPC dialog, CJ can now respond to them with an affirmative or negativevtone.

GTA players can provoke these NPCs into hilarious responses, whether it's by fighting them or driving a broken-down vehicle.

Five hilarious conversations players can have with pedestrians in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Los Santos prostitutes

GTA streets aren't safe for these walkers, but they can hold their own (Image via GTA Wiki)

"You gonna get beat by a b*tch, B*TCH."

If they're looking to fight prostitutes, GTA players will be met with these eloquently spoken words. After all, those who walk the unsafe streets of Los Santos better be prepared for anything.

These prostitutes can pack a punch - in both their words and actions, they don't mess around.

They are loud and outspoken in any given situation. Whether it's talking about their pimp or their policies, they'll let CJ know (whether he wants to or not). Their sexually-explicit dialog is what GTA is all about - Rockstar loves to be rude and crude with their humorous conversations.

"The backdoor? I'm saving that for my husband!"

#4 - Quantum Man

"You dare strike Quantum Man? Pitiful attempt to harm me."

One of the strangest NPCs in the GTA series is this mysterious homeless man. He believes himself to be a superhero known as Quantum Man and every single line out of his mouth is ridiculously over-the-top by GTA standards.

He chews out the entire scenery with his hammy performance, which is why it's so memorable. Quantum Man has amusing quips, whether it's talking about a subatomic universe or molecular reactions. GTA players may think he has no idea what he's talking about and they would be correct in this assumption.

"Silence evil one! Your little plan has come to a bitter end."

#3 - Orange 12

"You like my ***hole, always holding up sh*t."

Instantly recognizable by his trademark black-and-orange jacket, this pedestrian is the king of insults. Known by the GTA community as Orange 12, he can be found anywhere in the Los Santos area. Most of his interactions with CJ were memorable exchanges.

"You lift weights? I lift joints."

The man certainly knows how to mow the grass, that's for sure. This habitual pothead is relatable to just about anybody who's ever picked up a joint. Several of his lines refer to his marijuana use, much to the chagrin of the anti-drug CJ.

"You're so fat, you jumped in the air and you got stuck."

Orange 12 is one of the most commonly found NPCs in the entire game. As a result, GTA players are more than likely to interact with him. If there is any NPC a player would remember from this game, it's this one. He's one of the most identifiable NPCs in GTA history, not just San Andreas.

"I smoke because it gives me knowledge."

#2 - Native American guy

"I'd scrap that turd of a car if I were you. Ride a horse instead of that."

One of the most savage NPCs is a Native American that wanders around Bone County. He almost hates the GTA player as much as he does the desert sand. The NPC is not afraid to insult players for their clothing and vehicle choices.

He's extremely aggressive, which makes his random outbursts all the more hilarious. The NPC barely has any patience for players, given their tendencies to disrupt his daily routine. He's lucky if CJ doesn't blow his head off with a shotgun, given his sharp insults might cut deep.

"Aren't you embarrassed to go out dressed like that?"

#1 - British actress

"Hurry it up please. I've got a casting couch in five minutes."

Long before Cara Delevingne hit GTA 5 airwaves with her posh British accent, there was this NPC. Unlike the famous celebrity, however, this English actress carries more venom in her sharp tongue.

Anytime she loses her temper (which is often), she will spit insults left and right.

She is one of the funnier NPCs, given her high-pitched voice and childish tendencies. Expect her to abuse the word "bloody" about as often as GTA players drop f-bombs during failed GTA Online heists.

She is definitely one to remember for her interactions with CJ.

"You BLOODY idiot! Don't believe it!"

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul