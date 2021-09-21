Where to find all the Sunshine Autos cars in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City players may struggle to find all the Sunshine Autos cars, which is why a guide would be helpful.

Sunshine Autos has an import garage for requested vehicles. Players can take part in these side missions once they buy the property. There are four lists in total for GTA Vice City. It's highly advisable to complete each list as it will increase their weekly income.

At first, Sunshine Autos only brought in $1,500. When a list is completed, that weekly income will increase to $4,000. This will be followed up by $6,500, and finally $9,000. Players will also unlock rare vehicles.

GTA Vice City: Locations of all the Sunshine Autos cars

GTA Vice City has several cars to look out for. However, players need to know where to find them. Sunshine Autos cars tend to appear in certain areas. Here are the main locations for each vehicle, based on a particular list.

Street Cars and SUVs

These are some of the trickier cars from Sunshine Autos in GTA Vice City. Most of them lack any distinction, unlike a luxurious sports car. Most players end up finding these vehicles at random. Here are the main spawn points that can be found:

Blista Compact (Ocean Beach and Washington Beach)

(Ocean Beach and Washington Beach) Esperanto (Little Haiti and Little Havana)

(Little Haiti and Little Havana) Idaho (Little Havana)

(Little Havana) Landstalker (Bayshore Avenue, Downtown Dirt Track, and Little Haiti)

(Bayshore Avenue, Downtown Dirt Track, and Little Haiti) Rancher (Downtown and Vice Point)

(Downtown and Vice Point) Stallion (Downtown, Little Havana, and the Cone Crazy mission)

GTA Vice City players will be rewarded with a rare Deluxo vehicle. Their weekly income will increase to $1,500.

Expensive Cars

These vehicles are slightly easier to find. Here are the ones to look out for:

Admiral (Starfish Island)

(Starfish Island) Sabre (North Point Mall)

(North Point Mall) Sentinel (Sunshine Autos, making it one of the easiest ones)

(Sunshine Autos, making it one of the easiest ones) Stretch (Vercetti Estate)

(Vercetti Estate) Virgo (Vice Point)

(Vice Point) Washington (Downtown and Vice Point)

Players will receive the Sabre Turbo. They will remember it from the mission with Hilary King. It's one of the hardest tasks in GTA Vice City. Players will also get $4,000 in weekly bonus income.

Sport Cars

GTA Vice City never runs out of flashy sports cars. The streets are littered with them. This should be one of the easiest lists to complete. Here are the cars and their locations:

Banshee (Starfish Island)

(Starfish Island) Cheetah (Little Havana Police Station, Marina, Ocean Drive, and Starfish Island)

(Little Havana Police Station, Marina, Ocean Drive, and Starfish Island) Comet (Leaf Links and Starfish Island)

(Leaf Links and Starfish Island) Infernus (Ocean Beach and the Vercetti Estate)

(Ocean Beach and the Vercetti Estate) Phoenix (Links View Apartment, Ocean Beach, and Starfish Island)

(Links View Apartment, Ocean Beach, and Starfish Island) Stinger (Ocean Beach and Starfish Island)

Players will get a Sandking once they complete the list. Coupled with that, weekly income will be increased to $6,500.

Gang Cars and Oddballs

The final list covers two different types of vehicles. Players will have to find strange ones like baggage handlers and ice cream trucks. Please note that Mr. Whoopee only appears after purchasing Cherry Popper's Ice Cream Factory.

Meanwhile, the second part of the list involves gang cars. These are more difficult to get, since players may attract unwanted attention. Local gangs will not take the player too kindly. For protection, they should bring some armor and ammo.

Here are the final vehicles to collect for Sunshine Autos:

Baggage Handler (Escobar International Airport)

(Escobar International Airport) Caddy (Leaf Links)

(Leaf Links) Cuban Hermes (Little Havana)

(Little Havana) Mr. Whoopee (Cherry Popper's Ice Cream Factory)

(Cherry Popper's Ice Cream Factory) Pizza Boy (Well Stacked Pizza Co.)

(Well Stacked Pizza Co.) Voodoo (Little Haiti)

The Hotring Racer is the final unlockable vehicle. Players will max out their revenue at $9,000. This makes Sunshine Autos one of the most profitable businesses in the game.

Players are implored to complete these lists to garner massive profits and collect sweet rides. The increase in rewards is a great incentive which also warrants their completion.

