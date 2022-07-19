When is GTA 6 going to come out? Everything about leaked released dates so far

Apart from saying that the next GTA game is under development, Rockstar Games has not revealed much. Recently, though, the developers did acknowledge that Red Dead Online will not get too many updates as more resources are being focussed on the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for more official info on the upcoming title, but there has been none. The Take-Two Interactive earnings call in August might be the day they learn more, though that remains to be seen.

Every noteworthy leak regarding GTA 6's release so far

Initial leaks by Tom Henderson

Tom Henderson has always been a trusted and respected source of information regarding Rockstar. According to him, the next title in the GTA series will likely not come out before 2024.

It might also get delayed till 2025. He also specified that Rockstar might keep the traditional two-year gap between reveal and release.

This customary gap has been prevalent since 2011, when GTA 5 was announced. However, being relatively recent, this does not guarantee a 2025 release. The only two games to follow this custom are Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

On the flip side, if Tom's information turns out to be accurate, fans may be able to play the game before the 2024 fiscal year ends. In other words, according to Henderson, it might drop before March 31, 2024.

Leaks and official information from TezFunz2

One of the most reliable information sources regarding GTA is TezFunz2. He boasts an impeccable track record, love, and commitment to the community.

His information has been very accurate so far, including the prediction about the announcement of the hyped title. However, Tez rarely digs into details like other leakers and data miners.

In a post on GTAForums just before Rockstar acknowledged the upcoming game's existence in February, Tez said the reveal was not far away. Experienced fans questioned this prediction, but gamers generally were quite excited owing to his reputation.

Speaking of release dates, Tez2 has predicted a date between late 2023 and early 2024. Tom has also changed his guess and acknowledged that a 2024 release is still on the cards.

The same has been corroborated by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier.

Credibility of other leaks

Surprisingly, many fans and leakers still believe that GTA 6, or whatever it will be called, may come out in 2022. Such claims are unrealistic and misleading; thankfully, none of the reputed insiders have seconded them.

However, most leakers and insiders have pretty much agreed on a 2023 release.

This list also includes the famed and controversial Matheus Victor, a leaker from Brazil connected to bold predictions regarding Rockstar products. Starting small, he leaked the names of a few songs that might feature in the next title. Soon enough, he posted intricate and detailed posts related to the game's content.

These details spilled the beans about characters, locations, and stories, among other things. This has led to the community categorizing Matheus as an untrusted novice leaker.

Fans should always trust the official word and nothing else. Regardless of the source, every leak should always be taken with a pinch of salt.

