All GTA 6 leaks, as revealed by Matheus Victor

Matheus Victor, a Brazilian leaker, has recently been revealing many details about GTA 6, primarily on Twitter (@Matheusbr9895_). He seems to have unearthed the in-game radio music, the protagonists and their backstories along with the setting, locations, and more.

This article examines all of the alleged leaks he's made so far and assesses their credibility.

All major GTA 6 leaks from Matheus Victor

4) In-game radio station music

Earlier this year, just a few days before Rockstar announced GTA 6, Matheus Victor tweeted out the names of a few tracks. He claimed that these tracks will be included in the radio stations for the upcoming game. The tracks include Domino Dancing by Pet Shop Boys, Odessa by Caribou, Nonsense Youth by Santigold and Numb by Rihanna (featuring Eminem).

These songs were part of the in-game radio stations in a 2019 alpha release of the game, according to Matheus Victor. He claims to have heard two different radio stations, each of which played two songs. One radio station will feature Nonsense Youth and Numb, while another will belt out Domino Dancing and Odessa.

According to Matheus, GTA 6's alpha build had over 20 radio stations. He also mentioned that gamers would be able to listen to a lot more 80s and 90s music. The source of the information was not disclosed by Matheus. One should take this leak with a grain of salt at the moment.

However, the information doesn't sound too far-fetched and has a high likelihood of being true.

3) GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition easter egg

A framed picture of a suburban house in the Definitive Edition of San Andreas had gamers perplexed. The picture seemed quite out of place in the remaster and was never there in the original game. Some speculated that it could be a game-engine screenshot of GTA 6.

They came to this conclusion because most leakers claim that Miami (Vice City) will be the setting for the next game and the house appears to resemble Miami's aesthetics. Others countered the claim by stating that it looks quite generic and could be anywhere else.

Matheus Victor seemingly settled the debate by stating that it was indeed an easter egg referring to GTA 6. He stated that it seems to be based on a suburban area of Hollywood, Florida.

Most leakers have claimed Vice City and Florida as the backdrop for the next game, and this could indeed be true. This doesn't guarantee that the picture seen in the Definitive Edition of San Andreas is hinting towards that.

However, judging by the history of the GTA franchise, this could also turn out to be true. Rockstar has often hinted at future locations in their games.

2) A location set in Brazil

Several GTA 6 leaks have hinted at a Rio de Janeiro-inspired city in the game. All these leaks state that players will be able to travel between Vice City and this South American map. Matheus Victor went a step further, revealing that the prolog will take place in Brazil in the year 2003.

Just because multiple leakers have pointed towards a Brazil-based map doesn't imply that it's true. Apart from Matheus Victor, no other renowned leaker has confirmed this information as of now. Hence, it's hard to ascertain the truth behind this matter.

The JackOLantern1982 leak, the 4chan leak and the 2018 map leaks have all been debunked as fake by the fan community. Hence, one should remain skeptical of this rumor unless Rockstar themselves reveal the upcoming locations in a trailer.

1) Brother-sister protagonists

After revealing that the next Grand Theft Auto game will feature Brazil, Matheus Victor also stated some details about the protagonists and their backstories. He said that there will be two playable characters, a brother-sister duo who would get separated in their childhood.

This will supposedly happen after their parents are murdered in 2003, in the Brazil-based location. The backstory will allegedly be revealed through the prolog. This is quite a bold claim as no other sources have confirmed this information.

Such major details are very unlikely to be revealed to fans, and hence, this leak seems unconvincing at the moment. However, there's always a chance of certain rumors coming out true.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 map leak was met with skepticism, but it turned out to be true. Similarly, it's hard to guess how accurate this particular leak is.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul