GTA 6 potential music leak reveals Eminem, Rihanna, Pet Shop Boys, and more artists

A new GTA 6 leak has surfaced, allegedly revealing a portion of the game's soundtrack. The information was leaked by a Rockstar Games leaker, who stated that he recognized four songs from the game's 2019 alpha build.

Domino Dancing by Pet Shop Boys, Odessa by Caribou, Nonsense Youth by Santigold and Numb by Rihanna (featuring Eminem) are among the songs seemingly featured.

GTA 6 leak allegedly reveals four tracks from in-game radio stations

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ · Algo interno foi revelado para mim recentemente, mas não posso dizer muito. Referente a algumas músicas de algumas rádios que podem estar presentes no próximo título da franquia Grand Theft Auto.



The original tweet was made in Portuguese, where the leaker claims to have discovered some of the radio songs that are to be included in GTA 6. According to him, the four songs mentioned above were part of the in-game radio stations in a 2019 alpha build of the game.

As such, there is no guarantee whether these songs will make their way to the final game. He apparently identified these from two distinct radio stations, whose names he refused to reveal. Domino Dancing and Odessa are included in the same radio station, whereas Nonsense Youth and Numb are from another.

All of the songs are from the 2010s, with the exception of Domino Dancing, which was released in 1988. Some believe these leaks to be hinting at a Vice City setting. The inclusion of modern songs, however, indicates that the setting will be a modern-day Vice City, and not a retro one.

The songs don't explicitly hint at a Vice City (Miami) setting. Fans who believe this may simply be overly enthusiastic about visiting the location. As a result, they link every other leak to a confirmation of Vice City as a possible setting.

The leaker went on to say that the alpha version of GTA 6 had over 20 radio stations in it. He also hinted that players would be able to listen to many more tracks from the 80s and 90s.

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ Pelo que eu vi, Na versão Alpha das rádios em 2019, o jogo teve cerca de + de 20 rádios registradas... Pelo que eu vi, Na versão Alpha das rádios em 2019, o jogo teve cerca de + de 20 rádios registradas...

The leaker didn't say how they got this information, and Rockstar Games has yet to respond to it. As a result, players shouldn't consider this information as concrete proof. This leak, however, does not contradict any prior leaks regarding the game.

Eminem was previously featured in The Contract DLC for GTA Online. The song Gospel by Dr. Dre also featured Eminem, and it was the latter's first ever appearance in a Grand Theft Auto title. Some of the other artists whose songs the leaker revealed have already been featured in previous games in the series.

Rihanna's Only Girl (In The World) and West End Girls by Pet Shop Boys can be heard in Non Stop Pop FM from GTA 5. Santigold was previously featured in Midnight Club Los Angeles, another Rockstar Games title.

