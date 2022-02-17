5 things GTA 6 players want to see in a modern Vice City

GTA 6 leaks from the most reliable sources have all pointed to modern-day Vice City as the game's setting. Hence, the majority of fans have accepted this and moved on to creating a wishlist of features for the map.

This article discusses some of the improvements that Rockstar could make in Grand Theft Auto 6 with Vice City. A wide range of topics have been investigated, from new features to unique map concepts.

5 ways in which Rockstar could create a unique rendition of Vice City in GTA 6

5) Florida outskirts

Fans would appreciate Florida in GTA 6 (image via u/coryharris0715 on Reddit)

Most players expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to feature a Vice City map that is much larger than the 3D Universe variant. As such, one could not only get to see a reimagined Vice City, but a realistic representation of its outskirts.

It might even be a miniature variant of the state of Florida, featuring the Florida Keys, Disney World, the Kennedy Space Center, and other iconic locations.

4) The shopping district

Since the 80s, Miami has grown significantly, and it now has one of the largest and most intriguing downtown districts in the United States. Hence, a modernized version of the city in the next GTA game offers the opportunity to create a unique and immersive experience.

Rockstar could draw inspiration from the Yakuza series, which is well-known for its 'virtual tourism' feature. The next Grand Theft Auto game should feature a rich and detailed map that will mimic real-life locations.

3) The Miami nightlife

Vice City is based on Miami, a city renowned for its vibrant nightlife. In GTA Vice City, however, there was only one nightclub to visit: the Malibu Club. With a modern Grand Theft Auto title, players expect much more variety and a ton of places to visit.

2) A larger beachfront

Vice City's beachfront is inextricably linked to the city's very identity. This area was quite small in GTA Vice City, and not visually appealing in the least. The fact that Tommy couldn't swim made going to the beach all the more pointless.

Players will be able to enjoy an attractive beachfront thanks to a modern-day HD Universe rendition of the city. The neon-lit streets near the beachfront will also look much more impressive thanks to modern-day graphical advances in lighting.

1) The effect of hurricanes

A dynamic weather system is one of the major features rumored to be included in GTA 6. This will supposedly feature realistic tropical storms that can be felt throughout the city. GTA Vice City started with a hurricane warning, but the only effect was that all of the bridges were closed for a short period of time.

The upcoming game should include detailed effects of the damage a storm causes to a city. Knowing Rockstar and their meticulous attention to detail, this isn't an unreasonable demand.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul