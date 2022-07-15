5 things GTA 6 fans want to hear after Take-Two's earnings call in August

GTA 6, or whatever Rockstar Games' next installment in the GTA franchise will be named, has been the talk of the town. New leaks and rumors surface each day, however, both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have stayed pretty tight-lipped about the entire ordeal.

Fans have been craving some news regarding the upcoming title but not much has come from the official source. All Rockstar has told fans is that more resources are being allocated towards the project.

This is a brief summary of the future plans presented in the May meeting (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

Take-Two Interactive had an earnings call like it does every quarter a couple of months back in May 2022. This meeting was organized to evaluate the performance of the company's products and also to share future plans. Contrary to what fans expected, nothing regarding GTA 6 was revealed.

However, there is another quarterly earnings call meeting scheduled for August 2022, and here's what fans are expecting.

5 details that GTA 6 fans are waiting for with bated breath

1) Trailer/teaser release

As stated above, GTA 5 has been around for almost a decade and fans are getting a little unnerved while waiting for the next game. Talk about the upcoming title has gained a lot of traction off late and fans really expected some sort of teaser after the previous earnings call. Unfortunately, nothing of the sort happened.

However, the next earnings call is not far off and most fans are quite sure that Take-Two Interactive will reveal something related to GTA 6 this time. YouTube users have even been bombarded with fake advertisements for the next title.

2) A specific release date

Waiting for GTA 6 to Release @_GtaVI_ Day 80 of Waiting for GTA 6! Day 80 of Waiting for GTA 6!

Following GTA 5 is a big ask, it is easily one of the biggest of all time. That said, fans also do not want to rush the developers into delivering a broken project like the Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Fans are ready to wait but also want to know the timeframe related to the game's release. In March, Rockstar Games had said that the next title in the series was under active development. A community update post from a few days back also mentioned that more resources are being allocated towards Grand Theft Auto 6.

But fans still do not know anything about the release date, month or even year. They do not even have access to a roadmap.

3) Set in Vice City

With all the attention GTA 6 is garnering, it has also led to fans discussing a lot of possible additions. Most discussions revolve around the setting of the next game, and Vice City has the most votes so far.

Social media has seen a lot, ranging from random discussions to OG fans trying to connect the dots and prove that the next installment will definitely be set in Vice City. There have been a few leaks in this regard as well.

While no one knows for sure, certain things do point in the direction of Rockstar's rendition of Miami, Florida.

4) Will GTA 6 have an Online counterpart?

GTA Online has kept the last title relevant for so long, and very few fans play it for the story anymore. Rockstar also puts in a lot of effort to constantly provide content expansions, bug fixes, and other services.

That said, many fans are wondering if the next version will have an online mode at all. If so, how will the transition from the current version to the next take place? A leak regarding a patent filed by Take-Two Interactive does point in a positive direction, but there has been no word from either companies regarding this.

Fans are pretty divided about whether the current version should be deactivated once the new iteration releases. Some fans are even worried about all the items they have accumulated via countless hours of grinding.

5) Single or multiple protagonists

GTA 5 broke boundaries and pleasantly surprised fans with multiple character feature. The fact that players could seamlessly switch between them also blew a lot of minds.

However, some fans think that the older titles were better, the ones that had single protagonists like Claude, Tommy, or CJ. According to this section of gamers, the multi-protagonist approach in the last title has led to some linear, incomplete, and lazy writing. They are also not pleased with the character arcs the protagonists displayed at the end of it all.

However, a few fans are happy to revisit this feature in the next game as they haev enjoyed it a lot. There have been a few leaks regarding this; some point towards a single female protagonist, while others point towards a sibling duo.

It would be great if fans could put this argument to rest after the next earnings call.

Whether or not Take-Two Interactive will reveal anything about GTA 6 at the earnings call is a huge concern. Fans should take it easy and just wait till the meeting is over as jumping to conclusions will only cause more chaos.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far