5 things we learned about GTA 6 map from the recent AI patent leak

Rockstar confirmed GTA 6's development in early February 2022. The Expanded and Enhanced confirmation post also confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is being developed. The Newswire post did not say much else, but it was enough to calm the nerves of anxious gamers.

Since then, there has been no word from Rockstar. Rumors and leaks are being shot around every day. Social media also sees a lot of discussion among gamers who can't wait to play the game. Take-Two Interactive recently filed a patent related to server size and map. This article talks about the things that can be picked up from that.

Here's a link to the patent: Take-Two Interactive software patent

Five things GTA 6's AI patent leak hints at

5) GTA 6 will have an online mode

Like Grand Theft Auto 5, the next game will also have an Online mode. There has been no confirmation from either Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive. But specific points in the patent application are clear hints. When going over page 17 (para 0002) of the application, it says:

"The present application relates to management of a community of players in an online gaming environment."

The following is taken from para 0003 under the 'Background' section, which also states:

"Many video games offer an online multiplayer mode in addition to a storyline mode"

Both these quotes from the application pretty much confirm that there will be a new online mode for GTA 6.

4) It will feature an enormous map

All these years have raised the expectations of players. The success of Online has also contributed to said expectations. Over the years, Los Santos and Blaine County have seemingly become too small. Newer games feature larger and better worlds to explore. Under the 'Background' section (para 0005), it says:

"As virtual space in the world becomes larger, more players must occupy the space for the world to feel populated."

This straight-away points towards a larger map. For a game released in 2013, GTA 5 had a great map, and it was huge. But with time, other games began featuring better and larger areas. For instance, RDR 2 has a huge map compared to GTA 5.

3) There will be seamless lobby switching

GTA Online runs on a P2P model where players in the same lobby can interact with each other. Often gamers need to switch lobbies due to errors, bugs, griefers, etc. Sometimes gamers even go to a solo lobby to play in peace. All this lobby switching comes with a massive load time each time.

The patent filed by Take-Two Interactive is a solution to this issue. The patent reads (para 0010):

"Innovative systems and methods for session management are disclosed for providing a multiplayer game with seamless splitting and merging of network sessions."

This implies that switching from one lobby to the next will not encounter a loading screen. Hence, the experience will be seamless and more time will be saved to play the game.

2) Map will be split into numerous sessions

GTA Online currently runs on a Peer-to-Peer model. This means that there are no dedicated servers or player networks that interact to send and receive information. This model, however, is a huge issue and limits the game a lot. A lot of onus is also laid on the gamer's internet connection quality.

The patent states that to negate 'unnecessary loading and/or stalling', there will be a seamless session management system. Take-Two said that they would split the map into multiple sessions to make it seamless. This implies (just for perspective's sake) that if a player drives from Vinewood to LSIA, they will have to join and leave multiple sessions on the way.

1) The map will always have hundreds of players on it

GTA 6 will see separate areas of the map as separate sessions (Image via Reddit/ColonelPuffin)

The above picture illustrates the idea the patent presents. Ignore the map as it has just been used for filling purposes. If the separate locations on the map represent individual sessions, the game will always have a large population. Even if the lobby capacities are not increased, and there are no dedicated servers, the map will have more players.

Using the above image as a reference, it is easy to understand. Hypothetically, each lobby can hold a maximum of 40 players, and the map is divided into six sessions. The map can be populated by 240 players at a time (40x6). Every gamer can interact with each other just by meeting at a specific location.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar