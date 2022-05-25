Why GTA 6 is most likely to be set in Vice City

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular franchises in gaming. Ever since the news of its latest iteration, as confirmed by Rockstar, the highly-anticipated GTA 6 has taken the gaming world by storm.

There has been a whirlwind of scuttlebutts from the GTA-buffs who feel it would be a good way to keep the time until the moment arrives. Most of them involve speculation over where the game will be located this time.

Ever since Rockstar confirmed its development, all rumors point to Vice City being the selected setting for the latest iteration. Vice City is undoubtedly a very popular location among the fanbase and is inspired by the real-life city of Miami, Florida.

It last appeared in 2006’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, set in 1984. There are quite a few reasons for the eagle-eyed ones from the gaming community to, almost unanimously, believe that the game should take place in Vice City.

Why is GTA 6 most likely to be set in Vice City?

1) Long-time coming

It has been a decade and a half since Rockstar returned to Vice City as the chosen location. 2006 was the last time it appeared as the selected location for Vice City Stories.

Rockstar also has ample opportunity to return to Vice City with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 and allow players to revisit this classic location.

2) No new HD Vice City yet

Even though Vice City exists in the 3D universe and has been remastered, it has not shown up with a new HD universe to date.

This makes it a preferred ground for rumors involving the location to breed and come up with a refreshed version of it in the upcoming GTA 6.

3) Modern-day theme

The last 3D Vice City games were set during the 1980s. However, Rockstar can use this opportunity to re-introduce the location to incorporate more modern elements to give it a futuristic approach and make it more exciting using more updated graphical expertise and gameplay.

4) Old school memories

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is said to be the “most stylish and most enjoyable game ever released”, and a lot of credit for that goes to the location in which it is set and for it being one of the few the games be set in the past. Rockstar can undoubtedly pick up hints from that while deciding upon their next location.

5) Reports and leaks

Reporter Tom Henderson, who is also considered one of the most trustworthy sources of GTA 6 leaks, also confirmed in a statement:

“The game would be set in a modern-day Vice City.”

6) Fan-beloved characters

Finally, several characters from the cast of Vice City received a lot of love from the community. Hence, it makes a lot of sense for Rockstar to incorporate a comeback of a few of them in some capacity in a new Vice City setting.

Despite all the rumors surrounding the setting of GTA 6, players can all but wait for Rockstar to finally confirm the map of the game soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar