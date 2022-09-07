5 new GTA 6 rumors that have grabbed attention in 2022

GTA 6 has garnered a lot of hype in recent months, primarily due to rumors that come out daily. Several leaks and speculations have ensured that the game's buildup will not end anytime soon.

While most of these leaks sound highly exciting, some of them sound absurd and end up sounding quite illogical. This article will discuss all the best leaks that have come out in 2022 related to GTA 6 and have tried to grab everyone's attention.

Note: Rockstar has neither confirmed nor denied any rumors regarding GTA 6. Hence, readers are advised to take such leaks with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 rumors always grab attention, but these stand out

1) Official announcement by the end of 2022

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two's Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has even been quoted speaking about the involvement of better development tools and bigger teams to help speed up the game's development. Most sources have cited a late 2024 or a 2025 release date, with an announcement by 2023.

This has sparked many rumors of an early first look, leading to the first trailer being released as early as 2022. At the same time, the game is highly anticipated for an early 2025 release. An official announcement and trailer two years ahead align with Rockstar's usual strategy.

4) Cryptocurrency in play

Much like GTA 5 had a stock exchange parody, there's an expected parody of cryptocurrency that might also be featured in the game, as per new rumors that have come out recently. Multiple sources have backed up this rumor. This might be used as one of the accepted game currencies.

Since cryptocurrencies have been all the hype over the past few years, there's a good chance this rumor might make some sense, as there's always a parody involved with the Grand Theft Auto series. Most of the previous titles had parodies of celebrities, state of real-world problems, and satirical jokes making this rumor quite strong.

3) Unlockable cities

Rockstar is rumored to be releasing the game at the earliest as the last game in the GTA series came out close to 10 years back. The game might be released the same way as other co-op games, such as Fortnite, released as a short game with expandable maps and unlockable cities.

GTA Online has given fans a taste of the same when they get a completely new unlockable section for the Cayo Perico Heist that has players complete a heist and then unlock an entirely new island on the map.

Given the new rumors, this could be the way forward as Rockstar looks to release with a smaller map and expand with new DLCs.

2) Advanced NPCs

One of the latest rumors mentions advanced NPC AI in GTA 6 after Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, patented a new NPC technology.

Rumors are that the tech was explicitly made for GTA 6 to experience better and more advanced NPC AI. Rumors also point to these NPCs being a lot more self-aware.

NPCs are also rumored to come into play as the game progresses through the storyline, changing the course of the story based on how players tackle the NPCs encountered, making the entire game more interesting.

1) Double Protagonists with a Female Lead

One of the most discussed rumors related to GTA 6 has one of the protagonists rumored to be a female character. That's not all, though, as rumors also point to a double protagonist storyline in GTA 6.

Grant Theft Auto 5 fans were overwhelmed with three different protagonists with many different narratives, so having just two leads might bring more uniqueness to the game. Additionally, bringing a female lead might open up new ideas for Rockstar to follow in the game.

There are also rumors of both protagonists being twins or siblings. If this happens and is done right, there might be new angles for the story to develop and an entirely new perspective for Rockstar to explore and bring in more female gamers to the franchise.

