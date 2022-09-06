Step-by-step guide to using GTA 5's Director Mode

GTA 5, an open-world sandbox title, allows players to direct and edit movies within the game, share them with others, and even upload them to YouTube. Many users are also adept at creating movies on the game, which are entertaining to watch.

This might get a little tricky for beginners as this Director Mode feature is not present in every AAA title. It can get confusing to use, especially when it comes to a game with a massive size like GTA 5.

Gamers curious about the Director Mode feature in GTA 5 and wanting to direct their own GTA 5 movie can read on.

Access Director Mode in GTA 5 and use it to make movies

1) Open interaction menu and go to Rockstar Editor

The first thing players need to do is to open the game in single-player mode, then open their interaction menu. After doing so, they need to scroll to the Rockstar Games Editor tab and click on it.

Then, a new menu will open up, and users just need to select the Director Mode. They should also remember that it might not be available if gamers went to the Rockstar Games Editor tab while driving in a car or were running away from cops.

2) Selection of items, weather, and characters

After selecting the Director Mode, players will be transported to a trailer, where they can select from 17 characters who will act as actors in their movies and essentially manipulate everything they want. This ranges from something like changing the weather to making their character an immortal being who jumps really high.

Users can even play as an animal if they want, so basically, Rockstar in this mode provides them with every conceivable asset to play around with in this sandbox world. Thus, gamers should always be creative with their selections and go crazy with whatever they want to do.

Here are some of the most exciting things individuals can choose from:

Explosive Bullets

Super Jump

Slidey Cars

Low Gravity

Vehicle Density

Wanted Status

Invincibility

Flaming Bullets

3) Loading back into the game

Now that players have selected what they want to do, it's time to act out the scenes and record them. To do that, they need to press the F1 key, the default key, or the game itself will tell them which key they need to press to start the recording.

The moment they start recording, users will see a timer in the bottom left. Now, they need to start getting the scenes they want while not thinking too much about the shot composition and angles, as gamers will have to do that separately after getting the scenes.

4) Going back to Rockstar Games Editor

After capturing all of the scenes players want to put in their GTA 5 movies, they need to go to the Rockstar Editor tab and click on Create a New Project. This is where users will be able to create shots for their movies.

So, after creating a new project, users need to put their clips on the timeline and then begin editing the clip. From there, they can control the cameras and let put different effects and cuts to make it more cinematic.

Finally, gamers need to save and export the entire project.

