GTA 5 players can ride real-life bicycles to control their in-game ones using a new mod

GTBikeV is an impressive mod that allows GTA 5 players to control their in-game bicycles using a real-life one. It might seem like a bizarre concept for a mod, but it's excellent for people who care about their health. After all, it's much healthier to cycle in real life than it is to just press a few buttons on a controller.

The newest version of this mod was released on April 1, 2022, and it wasn't an April Fool's prank, either. This mod is constantly being updated, so it's unlikely for this one to be the last version.

Cyclists who want to download this mod can do so by clicking on the following hyperlink:

GTA 5 players can use the GTBikeV mod to make their real-life bicycles control their in-game ones

The above video might come from 2020, but it still gives players an idea of what GTABikeV can do in 2022. Some differences in the recent update that was missing in this old version include:

Multiplayer functionality (not associated with GTA Online)

Cycling in Cayo Perico

Introduction of running pacers

Bluetooth FTMS and RCSC support

New Trainer difficulty similar to Zwift

Various bug fixes

That list doesn't even include other differences that GTABikeV implemented in almost two years. Still, it's a terrific mod for cycling enthusiasts or people seeking to get more fit while playing a video game.

Requirements

Using a bicycle regularly is a terrific way to stay healthy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not just any GTA 5 player can get this mod up and running. There are several requirements to consider on PC, such as an ANT+ dongle or Bluetooth. Similarly, players must also have: Smart trainer ANT+ FE-C or BLE FTMS compatible or ANT+ / BLE Cycling Power Meter or ANT+ / BLE Speed Sensor.

Naturally, one's bike must be compatible with this smart trainer. GTA 5 players also need:

ScriptHookV

ScriptHookVDotNet

Thankfully, starting it is easy.

An example of what the mod menu looks like (Image via GTBikeV)

To start this bicycling mod, players must:

Boot up GTA 5. Press F5. Select "Activate mod" and then select the appropriate features.

There are currently no missions or races in GTBikeV. It's worth noting that the "Join multiplayer ride" option will connect the GTA 5 player to other gamers on what's currently the most popular course. Of course, one can use this mod without playing with others if they desire.

It's a flexible mod, so GTA 5 players don't have to worry about it being too "try-hard." One should go at their own pace and try to better themselves every day while using it.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Would you consider using this mod, if you were able to? Yes No 0 votes so far