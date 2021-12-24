5 exciting GTA 5 mods players should check out in December 2021

As the year nears its end and gamers get into the festive mood, the best way to spend the holidays is to play a heavily modded GTA 5. The game has dozens of mods available, which completely change the experience and turn it into something entirely new.

This article makes a shortlist of some of the best mods that players should be trying out. Whether it's a total conversion mod or a simple change for the game, these are some must-have mods that every GTA fan should use at least once.

The only thing to keep in mind is not keeping any mods in the game files when playing GTA Online.

Explore these GTA 5 mods before 2022

5) Menyoo PC

A mod menu is vital for players who wish to have complete control over their game. Not only is it more efficient than cheats, but it's also required for several other mods.

Menyoo PC is the most popular GTA 5 mod menu since it has the most functionality and is constantly updated. It is advised that players only download from the provided URL or the mod's GitHub page.

Download here

4) Basketball Mod [NBA 2K21]

Basketball Mod [NBA 2K21] is a script mod for GTA 5 that allows its players to play basketball in the various basketball courts around Los Santos. The animations are inspired by NBA 2K21, the popular basketball that Take-Two also owns.

Players and NPCs can shoot the ball, make jump shots or dunks, dribble, and defend against opponents. Gamers can test their dunking skills across six basketball courts or make their custom court.

Download here

3) LSTransit Bus Mod

Players may turn GTA 5 into a bus simulator using this mod. That includes a functioning bus route system where players can pick up passengers across Los Santos and Blaine County.

Download here

2) Ultimate Superman script mod

Superhero mods are one of the most popular mods for GTA 5. Players love to take advantage of the detailed open-world of the game to experience their favorite superheroes.

Although the full extent of Superman's powers is difficult to reproduce in a video game, this mod is the closest one can get. It features accurate and varied Superman features and abilities, including gory effects.

Download here

1) Better Chases+

Better Chases+ doesn't just improve police pursuits, as its name implies, but also enhances all police interactions. It makes the police AI smarter and incorporates features that aren't there in the vanilla game, like arrest warrants.

Download here

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen