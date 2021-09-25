How to install GTA 5 mods on PC: A step-by-step guide

GTA 5 mods are easily installed on PC with a list of easy-to-follow steps. Once they are installed, there are very few limits to what players can do next to alter their version of GTA 5.

Players are interested in mods for GTA 5 on PC to update simple things like their tattoos or hairstyles, sometimes this can be done to make a near-perfect replica of the player’s own human form for the character.

Some players have chosen to mod their GTA 5 characters into completely different entities. Some notable mod characters seen online include gorillas, skeletons and various Marvel and DC characters.

What are the steps to install GTA 5 mods on PC?

Getting started

Online players will normally find a plethora of “how-to” videos and walkthroughs on YouTube to help them with new mod installations for GTA 5.

Sometimes it can be a little intimidating as a first time “modder”, but players shouldn't let that put them off the new fun. They will more often than not be installing a GTA 5 mod for use in single-player mode. There are different modes and extensions that also allow mods in GTA 5 Online.

When installing mods of any kind, it is best that players start with a clean and un-modded version of GTA 5. This will ensure fewer game errors.

The two types of mods for GTA 5 are scripts and resource mods. Both mods require different methods to be applied.

Below are some steps to follow BEFORE installing GTA 5 mods on PC for the first time:

Start with a legal/legitimate copy of GTA 5. (Steam or Social Club will do.)

Make sure you have a strong internet connection.

Download an Archive Manager like WinRar or 7-Zip.

Required files for GTA 5 mods

Next, users must download the required files for their modding needs, paying special attention to the details of each download. These include:

Dinut8.dll - ASI loader

ScriptHookV.dll - Script hook

OpenIV.asi - OpenIV archive loader

Players will also need to download and understand how to use the different types of installers. The main ones are “ScriptHookV”, "ScriptHookVDotNet" and “Open IV”.

How to use the installers

ScriptHookV: Open the archive and extract the files from the bin folder into your GTA V root. They will immediately be added to the game.

Open the archive and extract the files from the bin folder into your GTA V root. They will immediately be added to the game. ScriptHookVDotNet: Simply open the archive and extract.

Simply open the archive and extract. OpenIV: Run the installer.

ScriptHookVDotNet does have a separate script folder inside the root folder for GTA 5, but you may as well create a “scripts” folder within it. All “.cs” and “.dll” will now go in the same folder.

OpenIV has some additional setup requirements:

Run OpenIV and appoint it to your GTA 5 directory, if required.

Go to Tools and Select "ASI Manager".

Install "ASI Loader" and "OpenIV.ASI".

Set up a "Mods" folder to keep your original game files undisturbed.

To start, put the "update.rpf" into the mod folder. This can be edited later.

After following these steps and utilizing the huge amount of example videos online, players will be ready to change the world around them in GTA 5.

Edited by Sabine Algur