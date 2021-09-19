5 best GTA 5 single-player mods as of 2021

With GTA 6 nowhere on the horizon, the frustration of being stuck with GTA 5 for over half a decade has started to grow in the community.

While the single-player aspect of GTA 5 is quite interesting in itself, players are bound to get tired of the same old routine in the game. Luckily, the community has come up with some insane mods to turn the gameplay up a notch.

These mods are sure to shake things up for players with a bit of whimsy or realism if they so choose.

5 of the best GTA 5 single-player mods out there

1) Hulk mod

Picture a vast open-world with numerous elements that offer endless objects for players to smash through. In a nutshell, this is exactly what the GTA 5 Hulk mod can be described as.

Players get to experience Los Santos as "the strongest Avenger" (although Thor would disagree) and perhaps wreak complete havoc in the process.

Download: GTA 5 Hulk Mod

2) LSPD First Response

Turn the tables with this GTA 5 mod by acting as law enforcement rather than playing by the usual gangster routine.

The LSPD First Response mod allows players to don the role of cops, where they can either serve on the righteous path or bend the rules like in-game character Steve Haines.

Download: GTA 5 LSPD First Response

3) Open All Interiors

Perhaps one of the issues with GTA 5 is the fact that, despite having a detailed open world, players cannot really access the insides of many buildings and establishments.

The Open All Interiors mod changes this aspect and opens up the entire world for the players to explore.

Download: Open All Interiors

4) Complex Control

This is by far one of the more robust GTA 5 mods made to date. It utilizes the vast open world of GTA 5 and turns it into a battle royale arena with A.I. controlled opponents.

Complex Control drops the player onto the GTA 5 map with three abilities. Other opponents will then try to kill the player using vehicles while the player tries to survive.

Download: GTA 5 Complex Control Mod

5) Simple Zombies

Everything is better with zombies. And with a world as detailed as GTA 5, a zombie apocalypse is perhaps the only thing that can make it even better.

One of the best GTA 5 mods to ever exist, the Simple Zombies mod turns Los Santos into a zombie warzone, and players need to do anything necessary to survive.

Download: GTA 5 Simple Zombies V mod

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi