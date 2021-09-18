One of the most common questions on Google regarding GTA 6 is "Why is GTA 6 so late?"

It's no secret that many GTA fans have been upset with the lack of information on GTA 6 in recent months. Every Rockstar tweet tends to get flooded with questions about GTA 6.

GTA 5 had an initial release date of September 17, 2013. It's 2021, and the game is still getting another release date on next-gen consoles. Meanwhile, there has been no official announcement about GTA 6, even after 8 years.

When is GTA 6's release date?

As of right now, there is no concrete evidence suggesting what the GTA 6's release date is. GTA 6 leakers and insiders suggest that the game could launch around 2025, but that's primarily speculation at this point. Inevitably, this statement means that the game can release much later, as the leaks aren't set in stone.

Typically, Rockstar Games takes several years to release a game after the announcement date (at least it did for GTA 4 and GTA 5). Also, AAA video games have become more expensive to develop today than they did nearly a decade ago.

Hence, it's likely that GTA 6 needs a longer developmental cycle than its predecessor. Even if it's announced in 2022, it's unlikely to come out until 2025 or later.

Possible reasons for why GTA 6 is so late

Only Rockstar Games officially knows why GTA 6 is taking so long (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games hasn't revealed any official information on why GTA 6 is taking so long. Gamers can still use logical deductions to conclude several reasons as to why GTA 6 feels "delayed."

GTA 5's immense success has sometimes been attributed as a reason for GTA 6's late release. GTA 5 shattered numerous video game records, and it's easily the best-selling GTA game of all time. That's not even mentioning the immense success of GTA Online in recent years.

Adding a few updates to these games is more profitable than investing millions into a game that will take a few years to release. Of course, one could also argue that GTA 6 will make more money than GTA 5 in due time. It's possible, but that's something that can only be stated in hindsight if it occurs.

GTA 6's official release date isn't known yet (Image via Imgur)

The global chip storage for aspiring PS5 owners is another reason to consider. If fewer people have a PS5, that means there aren't as many potential customers. It's worth noting that unless this shortage lasts for a few more years, it'll likely only affect GTA 5's new port and possible trilogy remasters.

Another minor reason Tom Henderson brought up before is how Rockstar Games is trying to avoid crunch culture for GTA 6.

