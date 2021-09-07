How to use mods in GTA 5 on PC

Mods are probably the main reason players still play GTA 5 story mode. The modding community makes many interesting mods that change the visuals and even the gameplay elements.

Players can use mods in GTA 5 to change the way the game plays out. New cars, weather effects, and new functions can be added to the game using mods. It is no surprise that the community needs such mods to enjoy GTA 5 as it is pretty dated compared to today's modern games.

With the growing popularity of GTA 5, there are new mods almost daily to make the game enjoyable.

How to use GTA 5 mods on PC

There are many different types of mods in GTA 5. Some let players add vehicles to the game, while others change how things look. There are a set of mods called trainer that let users do many things in GTA 5 that they usually cannot do.

For players to use mods in GTA 5, they need to download the mods and install them in the game.

Installing mods in-game is very simple when it comes to doing so on PCs. Gamers need to go to the website to download the mods. The next step is to save the mod on the system.

They will then need to locate the game files for GTA 5 and copy the mods into the folder. Once copied into the folder, players can launch the game and use the mods.

The most common mod menus can be activated by pressing the F8 button. Users can navigate using the num pad and select their desired mod and activate it by pressing num 5 on the keypad.

Each mod has different settings and buttons to activate. Gamers can read about how to use each mod on the page that they downloaded it from.

Some mods have a different process to install, and in those cases, the instructions to install and use them are given on their website.

Edited by Ravi Iyer