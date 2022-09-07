How to use mods for GTA 5 PC? OpenIV, Script Hook V, add-ons, replacements, and more

The GTA 5 modding community is a major reason as to why the game still has a large fanbase playing it for over a decade. Despite the fact that applying or even creating mods for GTA 5 is difficult, many fans have still made excellent mods to modify the game almost entirely.

For many players, mods are still something that feels unapproachable and difficult to achieve. Fortunately, in recent years, there have been many new applications created to make the process of installing mods in GTA 5 quick and easy.

For players who wish to install mods into their game but don't know where to begin, this post will provide them with step-by-step instructions for installing mods in GTA 5.

Here is a step-by-step guide for installing mods in GTA 5

Before players begin this process, they should note that there are different types of mods for GTA 5, which will require different types of applications and trainers for it to be installed properly within the game.

They will likely need to install these applications for this tutorial to work properly. Another thing to keep in mind is that all of these mods should only be used in the single-player mode as their usage is not allowed in GTA Online.

The steps is for downloading .ASI mods for GTA 5

Players need to find the folder where their Grand Theft Auto 5's main application is and keep the folder open in the background. Next, they will need to download OpenIV from its official website. OpenIV will start installing, and during this process, the application will ask for the location of Grand Theft Auto 5, so players simply have to select the file location that they have opened in the background during the first step. Once the application has located Grand Theft Auto 5's files, players need to go to the ASI manager, which they can access through the Tools tab. They now have to install all three options: ASI loader, OpenIV.ASI, and openCamera. If players get a "create mod folder" prompt, they have to select the "Yes" option.

For the next part of this process, they will need a trainer mod. To get this mod, they can go to any of the popular GTA mods websites and download a trainer mod, with the most popular and easy-to-use one being "Menyoo."

Here is what players need to do:

After opening the main page for the Menyoo trainer, players must click on the Download button. All the files must be extracted and pasted into the GTA 5 folder. They should then load up the game and open this trainer by following the instructions given by the uploader for this trainer.

If the Menyoo trainer is not showing up in-game, they will need to install "Script Hook V" and follow steps 6,7, and 8 again.

Steps for downloading DLL/.NET mods

Players must go to any popular Grand Theft Auto 5 mod downloading website. They need to find Community Script Hook .NET, which must be downloaded. The files must be extracted from Community Script Hook .NET and pasted in the Grand Theft Auto 5 folder. Players now can download any mod of their choice, which has an .NET file. A new folder must then be created in the Grand Theft Auto 5 folder. They should now extract the files from the mod they have downloaded and paste it in the new folder that they have just created.

At this point, players simply need to follow instructions from the uploader for the particular mod that they have downloaded while playing the game and it should be functional.

Steps for installing Replacement mods and add-ons

Replacement mods

Players need to open their GTA 5 folder, then go to update, then x64, then dlcpacks, then open up the latest patch folder. After this step, they should open up the dlc.rpf file and enable edit mode. Players should now return to x64, then access the levels folder, then gta5, and finally open vehicles.rpf Players must now extract the replacement mod into the vehicles.rpf folder.

By following these steps, players will be able to get replacement mods into their version of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Add-on mods

Players need to create a new folder called "mod".

In this folder, another subfolder called "x64" should be created. Inside this one, they need to create another folder called "update".

Now, players need to get the latest patch folder and copy and paste it into the new update folder that they have created.

They should go back to the original update folder and grab the update.rpf file, so it can be copied and pasted into the newly created "update" folder.

After this step, they need to install all of the files from the add-on mod into the latest copied patch folder. It must be noted that the edit mode should be turned on for this.

Players now need to go into update.rpf > common > data > dlclist.xml file. There, they need to edit in the name of the mod that they just downloaded.

This is probably one of the easiest ways to integrate add-on mods into Grand Theft Auto 5, but if they wish to do so, they can also use Script Hook V to achieve the same result.

