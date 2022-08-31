5 GTA Online sports cars that players should avoid buying

GTA 5 centers around cars in the story and online mode since the franchise has always been about cars. That said, the game has always had a vast array of cars at its disposal to serve players on the track while racing and also fully armored cars that are useful during heists/missions.

As most cars are inspired by real-life cars, they look as good as they drive. Some cars can also be quite expensive, holding players off from acquiring them and looking for cheaper alternatives.

While most of these alternates can be a smart choice to purchase, some cars are better avoided. Even with discounts given by Rockstar at times, some cars are just not worth purchasing as mentioned below.

GTA Online: 5 sports cars that players should not buy

Listed below are some cars that downright shouldn't be considered as an option in the GTA Online world.

5) Mamba

Mamba is a glorious looking car that looks straight out of an old Bond movie. However, the car's looks cannot keep it off this list of avoidable cars. Mamba is considered one of the hardest cars to handle and drive. When going up a hill, this car can stop and it gets quite difficult to drive it.

Mamba has good top-speed but its poor traction and average braking make it quite unreliable. At times, this can also cause the car to spin out anytime. Inexperienced drivers will find it hard to recover, especially during GTA Online races.

4) Viseris

Viseris is yet another good looking car on the list that looks like a retro Lamborghini available in GTA Online. It is a two-door sports car with pop-up headlights and traditional door handles with wider rear-wheels compared to the front-wheels.

However, the performance doesn't match the looks and is the reason why Viseris has made its way to the list. It has mediocre traction, below-average performance, and a tendency to spin out on any surface, especially while taking corners.

In GTA Online, the car's price is set at $875,000. A better alternative could be the Bravado Banshee 900R, which costs a lot less at $565,000.

3) Dune FAV

This car is priced at $1,300,000 with a terrible suspension and pretty bad off-road, which is ironic since the Dune FAV is supposed to be an extremely good off-road car. The car also spins out quite a lot, it's slow, and handles pretty badly with a lot of understeer and oversteer.

There are no modification options either for this car, and the mini-gun attached to the Dune can only be pointed to the front. Even on just dirt roads, the car can never stay in a straight line. It is not as reliable as it looks during heists/missions on GTA Online as the car can easily take a hit and never recover.

With a lot of cheaper and much better off-road cars available for players, the Dune FAV can be ignored even if players get it for free.

2) Zhaba

Zhaba is an offroad car that is priced at $2,400,000 and can be bought from the War-stock cache and carry website in-game on GTA Online. It is way too slow and can barely get to 100 m/hr. The car handles very badly too and also feels like it can trip over to either side if attempted to drive any faster.

Zhaba has a gimmick as it can float on the water. This cannot come in handy in a lot of situations. Players can get the Kosatka submarine for cheaper which can act as the HQ for executing new heists. It serves a lot more purpose.

1) Panto

Panto is a slow and compact car that has nothing special to offer for players looking to drive it. The car costs $85,000 and can be resold for around $50,000. The car has a top speed of 82.02 mph or 132 km/h, making it one of the slowest cars.

The braking is abysmal even with slow top-speed and the handling is pretty average with a lot of understeer and oversteer. Given its compact size, Panto can be thrown off track by a heavy vehicle. Though the players inside might suffer considerable damage after a head-on collision, the car barely shows any physical damage to the body,

That pretty much completes this list of avoidable cars in the game. There are better and cheaper alternatives in the game. Thus, players do have a choice to make.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinion.

