Why GTA 6 could spell bad news for GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas modding communities

With gamers growing impatient and hoping to get clues about the announcement of GTA 6, a few recent developments have led to a spike in speculation and rumors around the much-awaited title.

Two major events - Take-Two Interactive sending take down requests to popular mod forums like LibertyCity.net and the shutting down of GTA Underground mod - have created waves.

This article explores reasons why the release of GTA 6 could spell bad news for the modding communities of GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas.

Could the release of GTA 6 bring doom for modding communities of GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas?

Games from the GTA franchise have served as a paradise for players and mod developers alike (Image via YouTube, CriticalCrox)

For many years, the GTA franchise has had an active community of external developers creating mods for the various Grand Theft Auto titles.

Take-Two interactive sends take-down notice to LibertyCity.net (Image via LibertyCity.net)

However, with the rumored GTA Remastered Trilogy in the works, the parent company of Rockstar Games, Take-Two interactive, has sent a take-down notice to popular mod development sites like LibertyCity.net.

The company has requested that all ports for locations, cars and characters must be pulled from these websites.

In a separate incident, a mod popularly developed for GTA III-era games known as the GTA Underground has been officially shut down. It cited Take-Two Interactive's recent hostile outlook towards modding as the reason.

The sudden crackdown on mods from Rockstar Games has led to people asking questions about whether modding communities will be able to thrive with the release of GTA 6.

With the GTA Remastered Trilogy, Rockstar Games is rumored to be working on providing a gaming experience that is identical to what players can achieve through modding. Therefore, it would only make sense to get these mods removed.

The video released by the UndergroundDev team is a testament to the fact that mod development communities are worried about their years of work being pulled down by a big game development studio.

What is even more troubling is that the mod development for GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas has started picking up pace only over the past few years. Rockstar's attempt to pull them down has generated considerable backlash in the mod development community.

This might make developers skeptical of creating mods for GTA 6 as and when it releases.

What this sudden hostility could mean is that Rockstar might be working on developing mods in-house for GTA 6 and for their past GTA titles. As a result, it is trying to end support for all external game mods, which also opens up the opportunity to release newer remastered versions of legacy titles.

Amid all the chaos surrounding recent developments in the modding community, one thing is certain: the release of GTA 6 may re-define the way mods work with GTA titles.

Also Read

Disclaimer: The views presented in this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's perspective.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul