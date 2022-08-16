5 open-world games like GTA 5 in 2022

GTA 5 is one of the best-selling open-world games of all time, and has sold over 170+ copies worldwide since its launch in 2013.

The game has dominated the gaming industry for almost a decade now, with its momentum not seeming to stop anytime soon. However, it’s not the only open-world game available on the market today. Since GTA 6 still has a long time till it reaches players, they can check out five open-world games like GTA 5.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 open-world games that can serve as an alternative to GTA 5 in 2022, ranked

5) Just Cause 4

At number five, it is none other than Just Cause 4, an open-world action-adventure game developed by Avalanche Studios. It focuses on the story of the protagonist Rico Rodríguez, who takes on the Black Hand enemy on his arrival in a fictional South American Country, Solís.

Apart from the fact that Just Cause 4 and GTA 5 have the same open-world structure, both of them offer different worlds with different reasons to play them. Just Cause 4 is inspired by real-life natural elements, such as realistic weather effects, heavy rain, tornadoes, storms, and much more. The grapple hook and the wingsuit are the highlights of its gameplay.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

Next on the list is another game developed and published by Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2. The game has a vast open-world map with five American regions for players to explore. It also offers a variety of side missions including side quests, random challenges, and hunting.

When comparing it to GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 has much more detailed graphics and a life-like world with a focus on players’ choices in affecting the narrative. Each character in the game is unique and has its own set of characteristics. It’s a game worth mentioning on this list.

3) Mafia 3: Definitive Edition

At number three, it is Mafia 3, an open-world GTA 5-like game published by 2k Games. It’s set in the fictional city of New Bordeaux with 1960s vibes throughout the game. It has a darker story, consisting of betrayal, establishing a criminal empire, and much more.

The Definitive Edition includes the main game, its DLCs, and Bonus Packs combined in a single package. The story focuses more on its in-depth characters, allowing players to emerge themselves into the plot and experience memorable moments throughout the game. Players can experience the world of the Mafia 3 in a refreshing way with it.

2) Cyberpunk 2077

Next on the list is Cyberpunk 2077, an open-world action role-playing game published and developed by CD Projekt Red. Set in a beautiful and futuristic Night City, the game showcases a whole new Cyberpunk Universe.

Its main protagonist, V, gets a mysterious cybernetic thing that wants him to overwrite himself with the memories and personality of a dead celebrity. To save his life, he needs to work together with it and try to separate himself from it. The world is filled with corruption, violence, and more cruelty than Grand Theft Auto 5.

1) Watch Dogs Legion

Finally, at number 1, it is the beloved third installment in the Watch Dogs series, Legion. Like the aforementioned games on the list, it’s also an open-world game set in a fictional representation of a futuristic yet dystopian London.

It covers the story of DedSec, a hacker syndicate that tries to clear its name after being framed as guilty of terrorist bombings in the city. Players have immense freedom to play with any character they want from the NPCs, giving the game a lot of replayability. It also offers an online mode where players can complete several missions together, unlock new outfits, and do much more.

Lastly, players have a lot of options to keep themselves occupied till the next GTA game. With Saints Row (2022) about to be released soon and many classic remakes on the way, they have a lot to look forward to in 2022 and beyond.

