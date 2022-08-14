GTA 6 Unreal Engine concept trailer reveals what game could look like

The GTA series has gained momentum again since the release of GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update, and it looks like fans can’t wait to see the next game in the series.

The developers have confirmed they are working on GTA 6 and want to set new industry standards with its release. Fans have been patiently waiting for the next major title in the series, but no more official information has been revealed.

That doesn’t stop them from showing their expectations. One such fan has shared a concept video showing what Grand Theft Auto 6 could look like if made in the new Unreal Engine 5.

Unreal Engine 5 can bring the world of GTA 6 alive

GTA 6 is already famous without Rockstar Games showing the game itself. Fans have been anxiously waiting to see how the next Grand Theft Auto will look. It seems someone has heard the pleas of fans and created a glimpse of what it could be like if the game uses Unreal Engine 5.

TeaserPlay, a graphic design studio, recently shared a concept video on YouTube showing its creation of a realistic world for GTA 6. It looks gorgeous, with amazing details and photogenic graphics, beating every game in the series so far handsomely.

Players will notice next-level shadow and lighting effects, thanks to the ray-tracing feature made easy with the new engine.

Everything in that trailer seems to be inspired by some Hollywood movies. Even though it’s just a concept trailer and not the actual game footage, it is still staggering to see such details in a Grand Theft Auto game. Ray tracing helps in the balance of lighting and shadow details.

Unreal Engine 5 is the newest iteration of the 3D computer graphics game engine. Developed by Epic Games, it was launched in April 2022 and is fully compatible with all current PCs and consoles, including Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The engine allows game developers to import highly detailed photographic material into their games easily.

One of the main features is the Nanite, where the engine can handle all LODs on its own, adjusting draw distance and target platform automatically.

What has been leaked about GTA 6 so far?

A Bloomberg report shared some new details about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. According to it, the next major title in the series will have its first female protagonist. She will be of Latin origin and accompany a male protagonist as an iconic duo.

Gamers can expect to swap between the two from time to time, just like the recent Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiple protagonists.

The story has reportedly been inspired by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. Rockstar might tone down the story a bit, as evident by the recent removal of all transphobic jokes from the GTA 5 E&E edition for next-gen consoles.

The title will feature a map based on the iconic city of Miami, supposedly adding more missions and cities after the game’s release. It is rumored to be of an acceptable size with better interiors than previous titles in the series.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

With the success of Grand Theft Auto Online and its expansions over the years, users can expect Rockstar to release a new online game along with Grand Theft Auto 6 as a bundle.

It is expected to be released anywhere between April 2023 and March 2024. However, they should take the report with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed by the developers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer