GTA Online player finds hidden RPG-like bonuses in outfits

The world of GTA Online is vast and has a lot of potential as it offers so many ways to play it. It was released in 2013. However, players are still uncovering new things to do in it.

The Criminal Enterprises update has added a lot of new content to the game, including new missions, features, vehicles, and major gameplay improvements. Over time, the game also received new outfits for players to wear while they conquered Los Santos. It seems that some of the outfits are not cosmetic-only but also have RPG-like elements in them.

Outfits in GTA Online provide hidden perks

A famous user on Reddit, r/gtaonline, has shared new information about how some outfits work in GTA Online. These outfits give hidden perks that the game doesn’t explain, but the difference can be felt while wearing them. Here’s everything that the source has shared:

Pilot Suit – It gives players a real-time display of altitude and airspeed while used in the first person.

It gives players a real-time display of altitude and airspeed while used in the first person. Scuba Suit – It gives players a flashlight and unlimited air while in a body of water.

– It gives players a flashlight and unlimited air while in a body of water. Biker Suits – Wearing any biker suit during a fatal crash only takes 5% of health.

– Wearing any biker suit during a fatal crash only takes 5% of health. Heavy Outfit – It gives a health boost to players during heists but slows them down too.

This is an exceptional discovery by the user as it shows how much depth GTA Online offers in its gameplay. It’s still unclear if other outfits in the game also provide any perks. It’s believed that if the player equips the rebreather, it skips the eating snack animation and saves time. However, with the summer DLC 2022, players can eat snacks or replenish armor from the Weapon Wheel.

Rockstar has done a great job releasing expansions and updates since the game’s launch and keeping it fresh with new content. The game receives a new weekly update to spice things up and allows players to experience the open world of Los Santos differently.

Since the game has received a new weekly update, players can get a free Keinemusik Cayo Perico Tee whenever they log in to the game this week.

GTA Online players can now return to Cayo Perico in new ways

The update introduced a new race series called the Cayo Perico Series, where players can participate in one of the 10 races available on the tropical island. Here’s a list of all 10 races they can join:

Cayo Perico - Bike & Subscribe Cayo Perico - Coast's Clear Cayo Perico - Crash Course Cayo Perico - Flier Flier Cayo Perico - Get Blazed Cayo Perico - Going Down Cayo Perico - Going Up Cayo Perico - Hard Dock Life Cayo Perico - Hauling Gas Cayo Perico - Paradise Won

On Newswire, Rockstar stated:

“Take to the dirt roads, waterways, and skies of a tropical island paradise — the new Cayo Perico Series introduces 10 new races around El Rubio’s fortified compound and the surrounding beaches. All racers competing in the new Cayo Perico Series will earn 2X GTA$ and RP all week long.”

The game also received a brand new Declasse Draugur off-road vehicle, a perfect fit for the aforementioned races. Players can also participate in the newly released Buried Stashes treasure hunt. Players can now find hidden stashes of treasure on Cayo Perico island with the help of a Metal Detector.

With so many things added already and so many to come every week, it looks like players can expect big things for the game in the future as they wait anxiously for the upcoming GTA 6.

