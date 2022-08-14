GTA Online's latest background update fixes several issues with Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online recently received a background update, fixing several issues players have faced for a long time.

Background updates always focus on refining the gameplay and removing major glitches in the game. The world of Los Santos is always filled with glitches no matter what, and the developers try their best to fix them as soon as possible.

While Rockstar hasn’t shared any patch notes for the update, here's a look at everything fixed or changed in the game with the recent background update.

Rockstar has fixed major glitches with the recent background update of GTA Online

A famous GTA insider, Tez2, shared all the patch notes of the update, and it seems the update has removed some of the most reported glitches from the game.

Here’s a list of all the glitches the update has successfully fixed:

Solo gold wall glitch for Cayo Perico Heist

Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack glitch involving Stripclub

Car Meet Merge glitch

Mercenaries & Ammo Drop during Deathmatch

Here are the things that have been fixed with the update:

Spawn bug during the Vespucci Job (Remix)

Missing garage door for Richards Majestic Apt

Here’s a glitch that has only been semi-patched:

Casino Penthouse god mode glitch

Players can recognize some of the glitches to be familiar, such as the Cayo Perico one. The game doesn’t allow players to mantle objects for clipping through the floor during the heist and land directly under the office.

One of the glitches has been semi-patched, where players were able to enter “God Mode” while inside the Casino Penthouse. It looks like players can still do it but not with the primary method anymore. It’s good to see such fixes, especially after the launch of this week’s update.

Cayo Perico island is finally open for GTA Online race events

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, adding a lot of brand new content to the game revolving around the beloved Cayo Perico island.

Players can now take part in the new Cayo Perico Series, where they can race with another player on ten new maps of the tropical island. They can earn 2X cash and RP throughout the week by competing in the race series.

Rockstar stated:

“Take to the dirt roads, waterways, and skies of a tropical island paradise — the new Cayo Perico Series introduces 10 new races around El Rubio’s fortified compound and the surrounding beaches. All the racers competing in the new Cayo Perico Series will earn 2X GTA$ and RP all week long.”

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Take to the dirt roads, waterways, and skies of a tropical island paradise — the new Cayo Perico Series introduces 10 new Races around El Rubio’s fortified compound and the surrounding beaches, that are paying out 2X GTA$ and RP all week long: rsg.ms/a9dde20 Take to the dirt roads, waterways, and skies of a tropical island paradise — the new Cayo Perico Series introduces 10 new Races around El Rubio’s fortified compound and the surrounding beaches, that are paying out 2X GTA$ and RP all week long: rsg.ms/a9dde20 https://t.co/kYiI3fopnq

Players who log in to the game this week will get a free Keinemusik Cayo Perico Tee to be a part of the tropical theme. They also get a chance to purchase the brand new Declasse Draugur off-roader and go extreme in the game with it. If players purchase it this week from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, they will get a free Gray Yeti Flat Cap.

The update also introduced the new Buried Stashes treasure hunt, where players need to search for hidden stashes while on Cayo Perico island and earn extra rewards.

Searching and finding these hidden hoards while scoping the island will reward you with GTA$ and RP: Comb the beaches of Los Santos in GTA Online and you might find a metal detector and a map leading to Buried Stashes on the island of Cayo Perico.Searching and finding these hidden hoards while scoping the island will reward you with GTA$ and RP: rsg.ms/a9dde20 Comb the beaches of Los Santos in GTA Online and you might find a metal detector and a map leading to Buried Stashes on the island of Cayo Perico. Searching and finding these hidden hoards while scoping the island will reward you with GTA$ and RP: rsg.ms/a9dde20 https://t.co/jn8BWa10Ie

It looks like Rockstar is on the right track with its ongoing support for the community. The developers are dedicated to bringing new content to GTA Online in the future too, keeping the game fresh from time to time.

Players can expect more upfront as well as background updates for the game in the future as they wait anxiously for the inevitable Grand Theft Auto 6.

