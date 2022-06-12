5 most interesting GTA 5 mods that players should download

GTA 5 was released way back in 2013, and it has been nearly a decade since. That said, the game isn't any less popular as new gamers still jump in with each passing day.

Story mode is a must-play for all gamers, and completionists might need a try or two to get that elusive medal. However, after a couple of times, it becomes quite monotonous, and that's where modding comes in. The game is very mod-friendly, and the community is pretty avid at creating new experiences.

These mods transform the GTA 5 experience completely

5) GTA Five: Apartment & Garage

GTA Online has kept the game culturally relevant, and it still continues to receive updates even now. That said, the game's story mode is quite neglected in that aspect and has remained vanilla since its release.

Thanks to I'm Not MentaL, players can now use certain online elements in single-player. This mod makes all apartments and garages from multiplayer purchasable in story mode.

The vanilla experience doesn't really offer much variety in this regard. With this mod, players can store numerous cars in the garages (all of them will be personal vehicles), change clothes in the wardrobes, watch TV, and much more.

4) Premium Deluxe Motorsport Car Dealership

Cars are a huge part of the GTA series and with the latest edition, players get a huge variety. That being said, most of the vehicles featured in the game are accessible Online and not in single-player.

With another mod from I'm Not MentaL, gamers can now visit the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Car Dealership at Pillbox Hill to purchase the car of their dreams. The list is quite long as it includes most of the vehicles featured in the multiplayer mode.

Gamers can visit the dealership to purchase any car they like. The shop also allows players to customize and test drive a vehicle before buying.

3) Benny's Original Motor Works in SP

Benny's workshop is very popular amongst car fanatics in GTA Online. A few over-the-top visual and performance mods really bring out the best in eligible vehicles. However, the single-player mode lacks Benny's workshop, and gamers can only use the Los Santos Mod Shop.

I'm Not MentaL features once again, as their mod lets story mode gamers access Benny's Original Motor Works.

Being an add-on feature, this mod improves on the current version present in Online. With this mod, Benny's workshop welcomes all cars in the game, even the ones from updates (until the Tuners DLC). However, only eligible cars get Benny's Custom Upgrade which drastically overhauls their visual appearance. There are many tunable options to play around with, whether gamers opt for the upgrade or not.

2) Simple Zombies

Speaking of transforming GTA 5 and creating a new experience altogether, the Simple Zombies mod from sollaholla is awesome.

This mod places Los Santos and Blaine County in a zombie apocalypse/outbreak setting. This doesn't just spawn zombies at random but also adds numerous realistic survival elements.

Gamers need to be silent as the monsters are drawn to sound, they also need to manage essentials (food, water, loot, and more), tackling other survivor groups is also a thing, and much more.

This mod works great for those who have fantasized about playing a zombie game with the freedom of a GTA game.

1) Multiplayer Co-op

The Multiplayer Co-op mod by Guadmaz may sound confusing and redundant to some, but it is pretty useful. GTA 5 features a revolutionary multi-protagonist approach, however, gamers can only control one character at a time. Most fans agree while arguing whether the game needed a co-op mode. This mod does exactly that.

Online allows players to team up and do heists and missions together, but the writing is mediocre. When it comes to single-player, the characters have voice lines, stories, and depth.

Playing through the entire campaign with a friend is a lot of fun, and not many games offer that.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

