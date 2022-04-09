How much money has GTA 5 made till now? (2022)

The GTA series has sold over 370 million copies across the globe. It's a good number for a franchise, but on closer examination, it's a solo show. Out of the 370 million, GTA 5 has sold 160 million copies alone (according to Take 2 Interactive).

The number 160 million is more than what a few franchises have sold in their lifespan. It also makes Grand Theft Auto 5 the second-most-selling video game after Minecraft. It is also the fastest entertainment release to earn $1 billion. It is the highest-selling game of the decade in the USA as well.

How much money has GTA 5 made?

2022 marks the year when GTA Online became a standalone product. The Expanded and Enhanced version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S was released last month. Gamers weren't too excited when Rockstar announced the game. But sales indicate otherwise.

Sales stats for the top-grossing games (Image via netbet)

Sales sky-rocketed after the release of the next-gen version. Rockstar also added a new subscription service in the same month to increase its earnings potential. Grand Theft Auto 5 still makes $15K every ten minutes.

This translates to approximately $25 million every ten days and $1 billion per year. To date, the game has earned over $6 billion.

GTA Online rakes in about $800 million yearly from Shark Cards alone. The new subscription model also provides great deals on Shark Cards, so the sales potential is rising. Since the game got ported to the next-gen consoles, many new players have joined the game. Digital revenue from the game accounted for 88% percent of Take-Two Interactive's earnings in the last quarter.

For comparison sakes:

Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 43 million units to date.

The NBA 2K series has sold 121 million copies in its entire lifetime.

The whole Assassin's Creed franchise has narrowly outperformed Grand Theft Auto 5 in the market.

Rockstar has confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6's existence, and only time will tell whether it will surpass its predecessor. Expectations are pretty high. It's going to be a close battle for sure. The next game in the series is long overdue, and fans are getting anxious. Rumors and leaks are increasingly making their rounds on social media.

