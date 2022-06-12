How GTA Online players can earn $300k this week

GTA Online players have a chance to make a lot of money this week, but only under specific circumstances.

Every week or so, Rockstar likes to give away free money. For instance, every player will get a free bonus of $100,000 this week, just as long as they play the game before June 15. However, there is a better reward exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

From now until June 15, those players can earn a grand total of $300,000. That goes a long way to paying for HSW vehicle upgrades. This article will explain everything a player needs to know about this promotional offer.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players can earn $300k this week by performing the following actions

They need to have Prime Gaming and GTA+

Normal GTA Online players will get a bonus cash reward of $100,000. They just need to play the game before June 15. However, those with Prime Gaming members will get an additional $100,000. They just need to make sure their Social Club account is linked to Amazon.

By using this method, players will make $200,000 this week. They can also take it a step further by having GTA+ membership. By doing so, the grand total will be rounded up to $300,000, which is decent money in this game.

At the bare minimum, players will already get the free $100,000. If they take a few extra steps, they can add another $200,000.

Keep in mind that Prime Gaming and GTA+ cost real life money

Of course, there are strings attached to this special offer. Players need to pay for subscription-based services.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for signing up with Prime Gaming. After those days pass, members will have to pay $12.99 a month. GTA Online players will also have to link their Social Club. At the very least, players will get awesome discounts, along with free games.

Meanwhile, GTA+ members will be charged $5.99 a month. It offers several different bonuses that renew each month, such as a $500,000 reward. Theoretically, players could earn up to $800,000 this week. With that said, this feature is exclusive to next-gen consoles.

Of course, this offer won't be for everybody

GTA+ has been a controversial aspect of GTA Online ever since it was introduced. Not every player wants to spend real money on this subscription model. The GTA+ rewards might not be enough for $5.99.

Even without GTA+, players can still get anywhere between $100,000 to $200,000 this week. Free money is still free money in this game. Of course, players should only get Prime Gaming if they would regularly use the website's features.

Whether or not players want the $300,000 is entirely up to them. Just keep in mind that with GTA Online's rising inflation, it can only be used for vehicle upgrades.

