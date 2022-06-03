Is GTA Plus worth it in June 2022?

This month's rewards in GTA Plus aren't as good as previous months, although it is worth looking at in greater detail. The most notable omission is the limited time exclusive access to a new HSW vehicle. Previous months gave players subscribers early access to them, such as the Brioso R/A's upgrade last month.
Here's a list of what Rockstar Games is giving GTA Plus members for most of June 2022:
- $500,000
- Access to Shark Cards+
- Free Mobile Operations Center (with Weapon and Vehicle Workshops and Customization)
- Bunker in Raton Canyon
- Blue Glow Necklace
- Blue Stitch Emissive Masks
- Stars and War Camo Liveries
- 50% extra cash and RP on Gunrunning Sell Missions
- Bunker supplies cost 50% less than usual
- 2x cash and RP on Down Double
There is certainly an argument to be had for how lackluster these rewards are compared to previous months.
This month's GTA Plus rewards aren't as good as previous ones
Story continues below ad
Advantages to this month's GTA Plus include:
- More cost-efficient than the low-priced Shark Cards
- Gives new players a free Bunker
- More cash and RP for Gunrunning Sell Missions
Disadvantages to this month's GTA Plus include:
- Most of the relevant bonuses are tied solely to Gunrunning
- No free HSW vehicle and upgrade
- Not too much useful content for veteran players
If players skipped out on the previous months, then they'll likely skip out on these rewards too. The price is still more worthwhile than a Shark Card of a similar value, so it is cost-efficient as far as the cash bonuses go.
If somebody is a whale and buys a lot of Shark Cards, then having access to Shark Cards+ is a considerable benefit to them.
Story continues below ad
The main draw of this month's subscription is the extra cash and RP on Gunrunning Sell Missions. Getting a free bunker, reduced supply costs, and 50% extra cash is a sizable boon, even if most veteran players would already have a bunker and not care about supply costs.
Stealing supplies is still unchanged, so players who prefer doing that over buying them won't get much benefit from that 50% discount. New players will benefit from purchasing this subscription far more than veterans, just by virtue of what's included in June 2022's lineup.
How to become a GTA Plus member?
Story continues below ad
If the rewards look good, then one should know how to sign up. One can easily find it on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, in the same section where the game and Shark Cards are. Membership costs $5.99 a month and is renewed automatically every month.
It's worth noting that it's only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S right now. There aren't any membership options for PS4, Xbox One, and PC players at the moment.
How to cancel my GTA Plus membership?
Story continues below ad
Some players might find this month's bonuses to be lackluster. In that case, they might wish to cancel their subscription. To do so, head back to the relevant console store and interact with the GTA Plus option to cancel it.
Q. Do you think GTA Plus is worth it this month?
Yes
No