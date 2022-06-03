Is GTA Plus worth it in June 2022?

This month's rewards in GTA Plus aren't as good as previous months, although it is worth looking at in greater detail. The most notable omission is the limited time exclusive access to a new HSW vehicle. Previous months gave players subscribers early access to them, such as the Brioso R/A's upgrade last month.

Here's a list of what Rockstar Games is giving GTA Plus members for most of June 2022:

$500,000

Access to Shark Cards+

Free Mobile Operations Center (with Weapon and Vehicle Workshops and Customization)

Bunker in Raton Canyon

Blue Glow Necklace

Blue Stitch Emissive Masks

Stars and War Camo Liveries

50% extra cash and RP on Gunrunning Sell Missions

Bunker supplies cost 50% less than usual

2x cash and RP on Down Double

There is certainly an argument to be had for how lackluster these rewards are compared to previous months.

This month's GTA Plus rewards aren't as good as previous ones

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



New benefits start today in the latest GTA+ event period for GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For details on this month's rewards and how to claim them, visit the GTA+ website: rsg.ms/d21c3fe

Advantages to this month's GTA Plus include:

More cost-efficient than the low-priced Shark Cards

Gives new players a free Bunker

More cash and RP for Gunrunning Sell Missions

Disadvantages to this month's GTA Plus include:

Most of the relevant bonuses are tied solely to Gunrunning

No free HSW vehicle and upgrade

Not too much useful content for veteran players

If players skipped out on the previous months, then they'll likely skip out on these rewards too. The price is still more worthwhile than a Shark Card of a similar value, so it is cost-efficient as far as the cash bonuses go.

If somebody is a whale and buys a lot of Shark Cards, then having access to Shark Cards+ is a considerable benefit to them.

Gunrunners will love the extra money (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main draw of this month's subscription is the extra cash and RP on Gunrunning Sell Missions. Getting a free bunker, reduced supply costs, and 50% extra cash is a sizable boon, even if most veteran players would already have a bunker and not care about supply costs.

Stealing supplies is still unchanged, so players who prefer doing that over buying them won't get much benefit from that 50% discount. New players will benefit from purchasing this subscription far more than veterans, just by virtue of what's included in June 2022's lineup.

How to become a GTA Plus member?

If the rewards look good, then one should know how to sign up. One can easily find it on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, in the same section where the game and Shark Cards are. Membership costs $5.99 a month and is renewed automatically every month.

It's worth noting that it's only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S right now. There aren't any membership options for PS4, Xbox One, and PC players at the moment.

How to cancel my GTA Plus membership?

Cancelling it is done similar to how one buys this service (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some players might find this month's bonuses to be lackluster. In that case, they might wish to cancel their subscription. To do so, head back to the relevant console store and interact with the GTA Plus option to cancel it.

