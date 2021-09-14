Here is how GTA Online players can sign up for Prime Gaming

GTA Online players can take advantage of great deals by signing up with Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming is a premium service. It's part of a paid subscription program for Amazon Prime. If GTA Online players already have an account, they can link it to the Rockstar Games Social Club. Prime Gaming is free for the first 30 days, it's followed by monthly payments of $12.99.

GTA Online players will receive numerous benefits with this program. The main website claims they can earn up to $400,000 with Prime Gaming. However, GTA Online players should only consider the offer if they regularly use Amazon. Having said that, the sign up process is relatively simple.

This is how GTA Online players should sign up for Prime Gaming

GTA Online players will only receive benefits on their PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Presumably, this feature will be available next year for PS5 and Xbox Series X as well. Here is how players can sign up for Prime Gaming.

First, GTA Online players have to sign up for Amazon Prime

First of all, GTA Online players need an Amazon account. Signing up only requires a name, email address, and password. Afterwards, they can start a free trial with Amazon Prime. Users will be given instructions on how to do so. Coupled with that, there are discounts for students.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime will cost $12.99 per month. GTA Online players will now have access to Prime Gaming. However, they must link their account to the Social Club.

Players can now link to their Social Club

Rockstar Games Social Club is a free service. It will only take a few minutes for GTA Online players to create an account. They just need to enter the necessary information (email, password, nickname, and country).

First, GTA Online players should sign into their Social Club. After signing in, they will see their profile icon on the right hand side. If they click on it, they will be given a menu. They must navigate to the settings, which is right under View My Profile.

The settings menu will have several options. Players should click on Linked Accounts. This is the third tab, right in between Privacy and Avatar. After that, they will be able to link their accounts. Amazon is at the very bottom of the page. If done correctly, players will receive a confirmation message.

Benefits of Prime Gaming

First and foremost, GTA Online players will be given exclusive discounts. For example, they can get a Vapid Flash GT with an 80% price cut. This offer is only effective until 15 September 2021 as that's when Previon Week ends for the Los Santos Tuners update.

Prime Gaming offers exclusive chat options and free channel subscriptions. GTA Online players can use rare emotes and badges. This allows viewers to support their favorite streamers at no additional cost.

Last but not least, GTA Online players will get free unlimited shipping.

