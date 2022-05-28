Top 5 GTA Online lowrider cars in 2022

Over the years, GTA Online has added a wide array of cars to its catalog of vehicles, including lowriders.

Lowriders are those vehicles that have their suspensions modified using hydraulics to stay as low to the ground as possible. Players enjoy these automobiles for their sleek look and the ability to show off the hydraulics.

The game gives players a plethora of options to choose from when it comes to lowriders, and while that's a good thing, things can quickly get overwhelming. That is why this article lists the top 5 lowriders available in GTA Online that players should consider.

Top 5 GTA Online lowrider cars that players should try in 2022

5) Buccaneer Custom

Popularly known as the Albany’s Buccaneer Custom, this car is a two-door lowrider with a variety of modifications introduced in GTA Online with the Lowriders update. Players can add the vehicle to their garage and personalize it in any way they please, with a plethora of colors and liveries to pick from.

The Buccaneer Custom is nearly identical to the ordinary Buccaneer, with the only noticeable variation being a lowered suspension configuration, which makes the vehicle feel more grounded and responsive than the standard version at the expense of minor issues on bumps and uneven roads.

The vehicle is available to purchase for $390,000 at Benny’s Original Motor Works in the game.

4) Faction Custom

Faction Custom is a two-door muscle car added to GTA Online with the Lowriders update. The lowrider variant of the Faction car features minor alterations by default. It has squared-off bodywork, sensible engineering, and a T-Top roof.

When it comes to performance, it handles imperfections on the road flawlessly and makes things such as sidewalks and railroad tracks significantly less hazardous to drive on.

The vehicle can be bought for $335,000 from Benny’s Original Motor Works in the game.

3) Voodoo Custom

Voodoo Custom is a classic two-door lowrider. Rather than the two-tone color of Voodoo, Voodoo Custom has a single main color on the body and bottom frame but compensates with an inside color and a dial color.

When compared to the standard Voodoo, the Voodoo Custom offers somewhat better acceleration, top speed, and braking power. However, the vehicle remains a poor choice for anything other than cruising. When running on uneven roads, the low ground clearance appears to be a hindrance, yet this may be remedied with the use of hydraulics.

Players can buy this amazing ride for just $420,000 from Benny’s Original Motor Works.

2) Primo Custom

The Albany Primo Custom is a four-door lowrider and features a single primary color on the body and interior stitching but makes up for the one primary color by offering an interior color.

The car's engine propels it to speeds that match those of full-fledged sports cars. Primo's underpinnings include body roll, undersized brakes, and weak brakes. However, it does manage to retain its crash strength and is a very competitive car in its class.

The Albany Primo Custom is also available for purchase for $400,000 from Benny’s Original Motor Works.

1) Slamvan Custom

The Vapid Slamvan Custom is a two-door pick-up truck introduced in GTA Online as part of the Lowriders: Custom Classics update. Players have regarded Slamvan as one of the greatest lowrider automobiles because it is the most customizable. It is a lowrider version of the Slamvan car boasting only minor changes.

When it comes to performance, the vehicle is powered by a customized V8 engine with four double-barrel carburetors. It has improved braking and traction, and the lowered height gives it better stability.

The car is available to purchase for just $415,000 from Benny’s Original Motor Works.

Other honourable mentions

Lost Slamvan

Manana

Blade

Peyote Custom

Chino Custom

Sabre Turbo Custom

Tornado Custom

Virgo Classic Custom

Glendale Custom

Moonbeam Custom

What is Benny’s Original Motor Works?

With so many mentions of the shop in this article, it's only fair to dive into what it is.

Benny's Original Motor Works is a custom auto shop in Grand Theft Auto Online that came to the game with the Lowriders update, initially exclusively for PS4, Xbox One, and PC users. However, with the new Expanded and Enhanced version, it is also available for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users.

The shop allows players to customize their cars by fitting specialized equipment and accessories such as hydraulics, vinyl, custom stereos, engines, and other interior mods. Moreover, it also offers unique paint jobs.

GTA Online has a variety of lowriders available for players to collect, customize, and rule the streets of Los Santos in, and the above list features five of the best cars in this category.

