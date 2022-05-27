Exploring all 5 GTA Online cars on discount for May 26: Performance, price, discount, and more

It’s time for another GTA Online weekly update by Rockstar Games, called The Vespucci Job (Remix), which again gives massive discounts on selected vehicles.

Since its release in 2013, the game has added a lot of cars to its vehicle catalog, and Rockstar runs heavy discounts on vehicles every week. As always, players have lots of options to choose from this time.

Five GTA Online cars on discount this week

5) Caracara

At number 5, we have the Vapid Caracara, a 6x6 weaponized off-road pickup truck introduced in GTA Online with the Southern San Andreas Super Sports Series update. The vehicle is heavily inspired by the real-life Ford F-150 and features a long body with a bulky profile.

The truck seems to be powered by an inline-4 engine sporting four throttle bodies with a 5-speed gearbox powering all wheels. It’s considered one of the best off-road trucks in the game due to its performance and durability. The vehicle is also equipped with a rear turret with a 360-degree rotation.

It can be purchased at a discount of 30% for only $1,242,500 from the Warstock Cache & Carry in the game.

4) Granger 3600LX

Next on our list is the Declasse Granger 3600LX, a four-door full-size SUV introduced in the game with The Contract update. It’s based on the real-life eleventh generation Chevrolet Suburban.

The vehicle is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a 4-speed transmission and an extremely sturdy 4x4 design. However, it has decent acceleration and top speed with a relatively soft suspension overall.

This makes it easy to control, and users don’t have to worry about oversteering or understeering. Due to its large size and excessive weight, it’s ideal for ramming other vehicles. The car can be equipped with two-front facing machine guns with decent firepower.

The vehicle is currently at a discount of 30%. Players can purchase it for only $724,500-$966,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Turreted Limo

At number 3, we have the iconic Benefactor Turreted Limo, an armed and armored limousine introduced in GTA Online with the Executives and Other Criminals update. The vehicle is an armed variant of the Stretch E limo from GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony.

Its body style is inspired by the real-life 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Limousine W121 Limousine. It’s powered by a V8 engine with4-speed gearbox.

The car has a slightly lower top speed, but it compensates for it by providing good acceleration and even better traction due to it being lightweight. It also has a great cornering radius. The vehicle has a mounted minigun on its back, which is good at taking out targets with ease.

The vehicle is currently available at a discount of 30%, and gamers can purchase it for as low as $1,155,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

2) Vamos

The Declasse Vamos is next on our list. It is a muscle car introduced in Grand Theft Auto Online with the Arena War update. Its design is primarily based on the real-life third-generation Chevrolet Nova. A bulky bumper dominates the front of the vehicle, whereas its upper area features a large grille.

The vehicle is powered by a 396ci (6.5L) single-cam V8 engine coupled with a 4-speed gearbox powering the rear wheels. The car has decent high speed and average acceleration. Players have to maintain control of it due to its sensitive steering compared to other muscle cars.

The car is available at a massive discount of 30%, and users can purchase this muscle car for only $417,200 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

1) Fagaloa

At number 1, we have the Vulcar Fagaloa, a classic sports station wagon introduced in the game with the Southern San Andreas Super Sports Series update. Its design is based on the real-life Volvo Amazon Wagon, and it’s distinguished by its boxy yet simple design.

The vehicle is powered by a twin-cam straight-6 engine with a 3-speed gearbox. It has average top speed and acceleration but tends to oversteer in sharp corners. However, upgrading its suspension can eliminate the oversteer and help in improved braking.

The car is available at a massive 40% discount this week. Players can go to the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in GTA Online and purchase the vehicle for only $201,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



A new high-octane vehicular pursuit across seven maps inspired by Vinewood blockbusters and dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP to all players this week: Introducing: The Vespucci Job (Remix)A new high-octane vehicular pursuit across seven maps inspired by Vinewood blockbusters and dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP to all players this week: rsg.ms/de15089 Introducing: The Vespucci Job (Remix) A new high-octane vehicular pursuit across seven maps inspired by Vinewood blockbusters and dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP to all players this week: rsg.ms/de15089 https://t.co/YewIZEWg9r

To sum it up, some of the deals are too good to be passed on, and gamers should take advantage of the ongoing discounts in GTA Online.

