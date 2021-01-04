What is Director Mode in GTA 5 and how to use it?

If players think they’ve seen it all in GTA 5’s Story Mode after doing every mission, side mission, collectible, and so much more, they would be wrong.

The Director Mode, introduced in the game with the launch of the PC version and later the PS4 and Xbox One, is one of the most creative ways to explore GTA 5.

Its basic essence to is to give players the ultimate form of control over the game and let them do as they please. That sounds an awful lot the same as the base game, but the difference comes with the player’s ability to play as just about anyone in the Story Mode.

There are tonnes of different “actors” to choose from, with more getting unlocked as the player meets them in the Story Mode of GTA 5.

A detailed guide about the Director Mode in GTA 5

To get the basics down first, the Director Mode differs from Rockstar Editor, as both are used in combination to create proper clips and videos. In isolation, the Director Mode gives players a free pass to manipulate other NPCs and characters in GTA 5 to their heart’s content.

It can be accessed by using the Interaction Menu in the Story Mode. However, players cannot access the Director Mode when inside a vehicle or when Wanted by the Police.

To access the Director Mode, players can follow these steps:

They must enter the Interaction Menu (Hold Touchpad on the PS4). They have to select Director Mode. Users can elect actors, settings, and other things to get started.

There are 17 categories of actors to pick from, and players have control over virtually everything in the game. They can control elements such as:

Time of Day

Weather

Wanted Status

Pedestrian Density

Restricted Areas

Invincibility

Explosive Bullets

Super Jump

Slidey Cars

Low Gravity

Gamers can either just cause all sorts of havoc in Freemode given the ultimate amount of control that they have or choose to create Scenes. This way, they can use the game’s assets to create hilarious clips and videos in GTA 5 using any of the actors they want thanks to the Rockstar Editor.

Players have been able to create lots of cinematic wonders using Director Mode, and it is a testament to how brilliant a game GTA 5 truly is.