5 tips for new GTA Online players in 2022

GTA 5 and Online was remastered for new consoles by Sony and Microsoft, which has brought in a lot of new beginners. In the online world, they might get overwhelmed with all the new missions to try and make money, while dealing with others as well.

There are a whole lot of ways to make money in GTA Online and develop characters while also having fun at the same time. New players can immediately get into the thick of the action by trying out missions that are more suited for them.

5 things that new players should remember in GTA Online

1) Armored Kuruma over Sports or Super cars

GTA Online has a lot of cars that can be purchased, some are given for free by Rockstar. For beginners, buying the best-looking and fastest cars might be out of reach, so a good tip is to not buy any of them. Purchasing and upgrading an armored vehicle is the best option for beginners so that they can easily take care of the first few missions.

Armored Kuruma is one of the best cars for beginners to invest in, and until it's fully upgraded, it's best not to invest heavily in other models. It is priced close to $700,000, which might be steep for beginners, but can be earned soon enough after completing some of the first Contact Missions and taking part in Rockstar Games' weekly events.

2) Rockstar's weekly events

GTA Online's weekly events are another good way to earn quick money. So, another tip to remember is to look out for such events where beginners can take part, and earn 2x or 3x cash and RP to level up quickly. There might be cars on sale too, and some may even be up for grabs for free.

Beginners can join other players and take part in the activities that come up under weekly events. This will not only help them earn double or triple the usual money, it can also be a good learning point for them to observe and get an idea about the kind of weapons or cars they must get next.

3) Spinning the wheel

An important tip for beginners is to spin the wheel at the GTA Online Diamond Casino. They can get a standard membership for it by paying a small fee of $500 and checking all of the games present inside.

Games inside the casino will need chips to be played, with each one costing $1. Apart from those, beginners can spin the wheel once a day and try their luck at getting some cool rewards. This is something they can do as soon as they log in.

The casino will also have a new vehicle each week up on the podium, which can be won from the wheelspin if the marker ends up on the car icon. The model will be delivered in one of the player-owned garages.

4) Some stolen vehicles can be sold

Another useful tip to making some quick cash is to steal cars off NPCs and then sell them off at the Los Santos garages. Most can be sold for $500 to $9,500, depending on their condition. Upgrading a stolen car will cost the same as the resale value players will get back, so it's a good idea to make the sales in mint condition.

Players can only sell one stolen car a day and not all models can go that route, as most high-end cars are termed too hot to be sold. Cars like the Lampadati Felon GT, Übermacht Sentinel can fetch close to $9,500 if sold in the best condition possible. It's easy to find a lot of common low-end cars like the Pegassi Faggio and Karin Sultan that can be sold for close to $500 to $1,000.

5) Passive Mode

One of the most repeated and important tips for GTA Online beginners is to use Passive Mode as soon as they log in to the game so they're not killed off by griefers. Most beginners might not have the armor to protect themselves from other GTA Online players.

Passive Mode can be quite handy and can be enabled from the interaction menu. It gives beginners time to roam around the map as others cannot harm them while the option is turned on. This can also come in handy for new players until they get to the casino from their default spawn point.

Players should note that they cannot use any of their weapons either, when in Passive mode. To use guns again, the mode will need to be turned off from the interaction menu. When disabled, it might take around 30 seconds for it to take effect.

