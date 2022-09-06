5 ways in which GTA Online beginners can counter griefers

GTA Online can be difficult for new players to start without understanding how things work. They can get annoyed the most by griefers, and unfortunately, the game's servers are full of them.

For those who don't know, a GTA Online griefer is a gamer who goes after other players and attacks them for no apparent reason. They might also continue to troll others just to annoy them.

There are community guidelines and rules, but they have little impact on stopping griefers.

GTA Online gives users multiple ways to get rid of griefers

5) Change session

One of the easiest ways to get away from griefers is to switch to another server. This is not only a quick solution but also helps gamers complete their missions and enjoy the title the way it's meant to be. They don't have to wonder if they're letting griefers win by switching servers as they're just saving time.

This can also make sense for GTA players who are gaming with friends, as there's an option to have a private lobby. Otherwise, those who enjoy the public servers without annoyance can try switching servers by checking the Online menu and then choosing Find New Session.

4) Snipers or Up-n-Atomizer

GTA Online's heavy guns can come in handy, too. Guns like Up-n-Atomizer can literally throw users and vehicles out of their seats. Since most griefers use a quick getaway vehicle like an Oppressor to chase others, an Up-n-Atomizer can easily throw gamers out of their vehicles.

A heavy sniper can be helpful to attack from a distance and can be purchased for around $9,500. Once players can find cover, a heavy sniper can be used to take down griefers or just about anyone they wish to kill.

Snipers can be pretty stable and precise once upgraded, so that's one way of dealing with griefers.

3) Bombs away!

A sticky bomb or grenade might be handy for griefers on foot wielding heavy guns. This is especially useful when griefers keep attacking users with melee weapons or guns from a close distance or while driving a vehicle. If the latter is used to using sticky bombs, this can be a very useful way to get rid of griefers.

GTA gamers can plant a sticky bomb close to them and wait for griefers to get close before detonating them. Those used to using sticky bombs can throw them at the players on the move and detonate them. However, it might be a little self-destructive if they don't get away before they detonate the bombs.

If done right, grenades can be handy to take care of griefers and get players away from being killed or embarrassed by the former.

2) Bounty hunters

One of the best ways to deal with griefers in GTA Online is to call Lester from the in-game phone's contact menu and choose the Set Bounty option. It will allow users to choose a participant from the list of active gamers in the session.

Once they choose the player who's annoying them, users can then choose the Bounty amount, from which Lester will take a $1000 cut.

It is an expensive option but highly resourceful. The higher the bounty, the more gamers will be attracted to it and chase the griefer to claim the prize.

If players have enough cash to spend, a bounty hit can be a good option, as the hit amount can be set between $2,000 to $10,000.

1) Passive mode

GTA Online's Passive mode is the best way to annoy griefers as it allows users to stay unharmed and safe while staying in the session for as long as they want. They can enable this mode from the interaction menu, but it has to be noted that enabling it won't allow gamers to use any weapons either.

This can be useful if players are waiting for others to join the session or if they're only free-roaming the map. They can stay in Passive mode until griefers get away from them and then disable it once they're sure they're safe.

Note: This article contains the writer's personal opinions.

