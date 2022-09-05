5 best GTA Online vehicles for countering griefers efficiently

Sometimes GTA Online griefers are so annoying and disruptive that players will have to use different kinds of vehicles to deal with them. Fortunately, GTA Online has given them plenty of options to choose from, and players only need to be able to recognize the vehicles that are the most effective at eliminating pesky griefers.

This has also come in full circle as griefers themselves also use these vehicles for their nefarious activities, so GTA Online players need to make sure that they are more skilled at using these vehicles to counter them.

To aid players in their fight against GTA Online griefers, here are five of the most useful and efficient vehicles that they can use.

Note: This article reflects the author's subjective opinion.

5 vehicles that players will have a great time using against griefers in GTA Online

5) Insurgent Pick-up

When players are driving around the city in the Insurgent Pick-up, they need not worry about griefers trying to eliminate them as this car can take up to over seven sticky bombs and five direct rocket launcher shots. The Insurgent Pick-up's excellent defensive capabilities make it a good choice against griefers.

However, its offensive capabilities are also surprisingly good, and Insurgent Pick-up comes with a Browning machine gun attached to its roof. Players can use this behemoth of a gun to easily take down griefers and scare them off to another session.

4) Hydra

The Hydra is a classic GTA Online military jet that players can use to eliminate griefers while flying through the sky. It is one of the game's deadliest jets and has incredible speed. It also offers players adaptable controls and extraordinary maneuverability.

Players can escape dangerous situations by using the Hydra's heat-seeking missiles to eliminate griefers and its intense speed to get away from them when things get more dangerous.

The main drawback is that many new players might find it challenging to master this vehicle. However, once they do this, they will be able to counter griefers on the ground and in the sky.

3) Vigilante

The Vigilante is ideal for gamers who wish to unleash their inner Batman and kill griefers in GTA Online. This design is based on the iconic superhero's Batmobile, and the vehicle also possesses features that can be effectively deployed against griefers.

The automobile has incredible speed and handling, so driving it around will be a lot of fun. Its powerful armor can withstand several bullet strikes, and its bulletproof windows will be useful in tough situations.

The two front-facing machine guns are also quite effective and can quickly eliminate griefers, regardless of the type of vehicle they are in. If things get crazy, players can always use the Vigilante's homing missile to make things a little easier.

2) Nightshark

The Nightshark is very similar to the Insurgent Pick-up, but its armor and defensive capabilities surpass the latter. Players can drive this vehicle while being bombarded with bullets and missiles and still come out of the situation unscathed. It can withstand over 27 missiles if it is fully upgraded, and its high defense is probably its main selling point.

Furthermore, because of its good acceleration and handling, the Nightshark is also useful in getting out of places infested with griefers. If players don't have this option, they can always rely on their two front-facing machines to eliminate griefers and even blow up their vehicles.

In any case, the Nighshark is the perfect vehicle for players who want something similar to the Insurgent Pick-up but with a little bit more edge and efficiency.

1) Chernobog

It is not surprising to say that most griefers use some kind of flying vehicle to disturb or eliminate GTA Online players. This makes it very annoying as many players might not have a similar flying vehicle to use to defend themselves.

The best thing players can do is to buy the Chernobog, which is a military truck with an amazing missile system that players can use to deploy targeted missiles to eliminate flying griefers and clear out the skies.

The Chernobog is one of the most popular anti-aircraft vehicles that players can use to defend themselves. Its insanely strong missiles can take out griefers and intimidate them.

