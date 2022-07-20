GTA Online hacker mirrors game map in sky

It has almost become the norm for GTA 5 modders to keep upping their skills, especially regarding how much they can morph this decade-old game into something unfathomable.

Recently, a Grand Theft Auto modder created a fantastic mod that mirrors the game map and puts it up in the sky, creating this amazing trippy effect.

Many players have also pointed out that this mod may be heavily inspired by Christopher Nolan's movie Inception or the new Marvel movie, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In any case, it looks awe-inspiring and still amazes users with what Grand Theft Auto modders can do.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinions.

Hackers creates surreal and trippy mirror world that replicates GTA Online's city in the sky

Ben @videotech_ I thought I'd step in GTA Online on PC thinking I might be fine under a new name... turns out I am wrong.



This game is a mess. I thought I'd step in GTA Online on PC thinking I might be fine under a new name... turns out I am wrong. This game is a mess. https://t.co/ZA50dpKQF6

This tweet was posted by Ben, a popular Rockstar Games news distributor. The video was also posted on the r/gaming on Reddit, where it quickly gained over 70k upvotes, making it viral on that website.

Another huge aspect of this clip going viral was its content. It not only presented gamers with this upside-down world but also that this mod was used in Grand Theft Auto Online and not in Grand Theft Auto 5, making it even more impressive and disappointing.

Rockstar has strict rules regarding mod use in online lobbies, which often results in a ban or temporary suspension. So, seeing this mod used in an online lobby is pretty hilarious, but many players have criticized the developer for ignoring hackers who use these types of map-altering mods.

How did hacker create this GTA Online mod?

Ben @videotech_



GTAV & RDR2 have up to 6/7 LOD types (SLOD1, SLOD2, SLOD3, and so on...), the modder specially picked SLOD3 since it contains a larger district of LS in much lower detail.



Here's how it works with CodeWalker (software via twitter.com/videotech_/sta… Ben @videotech_ I thought I'd step in GTA Online on PC thinking I might be fine under a new name... turns out I am wrong.



This game is a mess. I thought I'd step in GTA Online on PC thinking I might be fine under a new name... turns out I am wrong. This game is a mess. https://t.co/ZA50dpKQF6 How did the modder pull this off?GTAV & RDR2 have up to 6/7 LOD types (SLOD1, SLOD2, SLOD3, and so on...), the modder specially picked SLOD3 since it contains a larger district of LS in much lower detail.Here's how it works with CodeWalker (software via @dexyfex How did the modder pull this off?GTAV & RDR2 have up to 6/7 LOD types (SLOD1, SLOD2, SLOD3, and so on...), the modder specially picked SLOD3 since it contains a larger district of LS in much lower detail.Here's how it works with CodeWalker (software via @dexyfex) twitter.com/videotech_/sta… https://t.co/RRP3nucT0F

Ben, the same Twitter user who posted this video, also explained the secrets behind this mod. Basically, the LOD (Level of Detail) file, a scaled-down version of the original 3D version, is included in the files for GTA Online.

LOD models are what players' in-game characters perceive when they look out at distant structures and objects. But when the character approaches the LOD model, it changes to the actual 3D form.

The modder, therefore, employed the LOD files to create this mirror effect in GTA Online. Ben also noted that Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 often feature six to seven of these LOD-style models.

The SLOD-3 model, however, features the largest low-scale Los Santos model. Thus, it was chosen by the modder to pull off this effect.

Criticism regarding use of this mod in GTA Online

Space Goblin Sasi Rawr || PNGTuber @rawr_sasi @RickettsJr_ @videotech_



GTA online is a mess and its hacked at the source level.



And the worst part is, Rockstar is completely silent and doesnt give a shit about it. @dexyfex This has been done actually.GTA online is a mess and its hacked at the source level.And the worst part is, Rockstar is completely silent and doesnt give a shit about it. @RickettsJr_ @videotech_ @dexyfex This has been done actually.GTA online is a mess and its hacked at the source level.And the worst part is, Rockstar is completely silent and doesnt give a shit about it.

As mentioned earlier, mods are not allowed to be used in Grand Theft Auto Online. Even though this mod is awe-inspiring to look at, it still should not be done in an online lobby.

Most Grand Theft Auto Online users are there to play and perform different missions and activities. These mods, which almost alter the entire world, can become obstacles for others and come in between their progress.

Moreover, Rockstar has implemented many rules that should prevent these hackers from using these mods in Grand Theft Auto Online lobbies. Unfortunately, some modders often managed to find loopholes that resulted in this type of scenario.

As such, gamers should always use these mods in single-player mode if they don't want to get banned in Grand Theft Auto Online.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far