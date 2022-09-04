5 best Compact cars in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

Compact cars in GTA Online are sorted as a separate classes and while some of these can be used to race around tracks, there are armored cars as well. Armored compact cars can be quite handy during missions/heists as they can withstand a lot of hits.

From retro beetles to snazzy looks, the compacts can come in all designs and looks. These can also be upgraded to rule the roads and tracks while racing. The compacts are mostly priced well below the million dollar mark, but there are some cars priced well over $1,000,000.

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC has brought in a lot of cars for players. Most of these cars have looks inspired by real-life cars. Some of the game's compact cars are definitely not worth the dime with a lot of spin-outs and bad handling given the car's size, but most of them can be quite useful.

Best of the compact class cars in GTA Online

5) Dinka Blista Kanjo

Dinka Blista Kanjo is an expensive option in the compact cars list, priced at $580,000. The Kanjo has a top speed of 109.25 mph or 175.82 km/h. The car's fastest lap record is set at 1:13.340.

The car's looks are inspired by a real-life Honda Civic Type R, with some elements taken from older Honda cars. The car has a 4-cylinder engine with a 5-speed gearbox with a front-wheel drive layout with the engine out in the front.

The car has some under-steering but still handles and takes corners very well. The car is quite good in straight-line races. The car also comes with a lot of customization options, helping players make good-looking cars out of the mix.

4) Declasse Rhapsody

GTA Online's Declasse Rhapsody hit a top-speed record of 102.25 mph or 164.56 km/h, and has recorded its fastest lap at 1:15.142. Rhapsody can be purchased for a meager $140,000. The car's quite recommended for handling quite well, given the price.

The car is powered by a single-cam V8 engine, located in the front of the car, with a five-speed gearbox with a real-wheel drivetrain. The car's design is inspired by the original Volkswagen Gold GTI.

The car feels very good while driving around in the roads and has some characteristics of a muscle car. The car's handling is also solid, having a good grip around corners with impressive acceleration.

3) Grotti Brioso R/A

GTA Online's Grotti Brioso R/A is a compact car that's an upgrade from an earlier model with the same name. The car's fastest lap was recorded at 1:11.272 with a top-speed of 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h with HSW improvements.

The car's design is based on a Fiat 500 with elements from other cars like JWC, Swift and a Micra. The car is priced at $155,000. The car is powered by a 4-cylinder engine, with a 6-speed gearbox in the front-engine design, and an all-wheel drive layout.

The car has impressive acceleration and decent handling as well, even with a bit of understeering around corners.

2) Weeny Issi (Sport)

Weeny Issi is a compact sports car that costs $897,000 and can be purchased from GTA Online Southern Super Autos website in-game. The car has a top speed of 114.25 mph or 183.87 km/h once fully upgraded and has been recorded with a fastest lap time of 1:02.029.

The car's design is based on the Mini Hatch 2018 and the 2020 Mini Cooper GP concept. The car has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a V8 cover. The Weeny Issi tends to stay quite stable when going top-speed with little to no spin-outs on the roads or tracks. The grip on the car makes it remarkable around any track with a lot of turns.

1) BF Club

The BF Club is considered one of the best compact cars in GTA Online. The car's priced at $1,280,000, so its an expensive choice among compact cars, but is also quite worthy of the price tag. The car's design is based off a Volkswagen Gold and has a top-speed record of 112.50 mph or 181.05 km/h.

The car has the fastest lap time of 1:06.968. The car has a front-wheel drivetrain and is recorded to have one of the best handling in the compact car class. The car suffers from almost no understeer or oversteer while taking corners. Players will have to be quite aggressive for the car to suffer from oversteer and spin-outs.

The car's price might put some players off from buying the car, however, the BF Club is one of the most recommended compact cars players can buy right now.

Note: This article is based on the writer's opinion.

