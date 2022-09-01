GTA+ bonuses for September 1-7 reveal Free Vigero ZX and more

September brought a new wave of updates. A new month brings new free items and bonuses for paid GTA+ players with a host of bonus items, free cars every month, and other benefits. Non-GTA+ members can join GTA+ by paying $5.99 / £4.99 / €5,99 a month.

Players have been hyped about the most anticipated drip-fed cars from the Criminal Enterprises DLC - Declasse Vigero ZX coming to the game. The car is now released and is available for a cool $1,947,000.

Soda Wars continues this week between Sprunk and eCola until September 14th, and there's already a winner in sight in the game, with a lot of cars showcasing green Sprunk liveries and a new pair of green shades being given for free.

GTA+ members can expect their usual bonuses and discounts

Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX's design is based on Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI. The Declasse Vigero ZX can be picked up for free for GTA+ members along with HSW upgrades, which will cost $385,000. The total cost of upgrades for the Vigero ZX will set players back by $767,500. For everyone else, the HSW upgrades will cost $550,000.

100% armor upgrade will cost $50,000, Race Brakes will cost $35,000, and HSW Brakes will cost $60,000. EMS Level 4 upgrade will cost $33,500, while HSW Engine tune will cost players $60,000. Unlockable Vigero ZX liveries include the Cattana Racer and E99 liveries.

GTA+ bonuses for the week

GTA+ members also get their usual free building, and this week it's the MC Clubhouse by Vespucci Beach. The Clubhouse price for regular players is set at $395,000. It also comes with a free custom bike shop. Members can get MC, CEO, VIP abilities, and a luxury helicopter request.

All tattoos will also be free this month for members.

Bonuses

Players can also expect to get paid extra for some of the usual contracts, missions, and supplies discounts.

3x $ & RP on Biker Contracts

2x $ & RP on Survival Adv

50% $ & RP on MC Sell Missions

50% off MC Supplies

GTA+ will get the usual $500,000 cash just as they get every month. Other usual benefits include an extra cash bonus on all Shark Cards player's purchases, with a 15% bonus received by players as listed below.

Megalodon Shark Card – $9,200,000 – (Regularly $8,000,000)

Whale Shark Card – $4,025,000 (Regularly $3,500,000)

Great White Shark Card – $1,437,500 – (Regularly $1,250,000)

Bull Shark Card – $575,000 – (Regularly $500,000)

Tiger Shark Card – $230,000 – (Regularly $200,000)

Red Shark Card – $115,000 – (Regularly $100,000)

Finally, members can head to the clothing shop and receive three items.

White Spiked Gauntlet (L)

Hand-Drawn Biker Bomber

Bigness Hand-Drawn Dome

Podium and Prize Cars

Podium and Prize Rides have been revealed as well. Podium for this week is the Ocelot Locust. The theme for all vehicles being exhibited this week is the Sprunk Green paint job, as Rockstar has decided to paint the town green, with Team Sprunk having a considerable lead.

The Prize Ride at the Los Santos Car Meet is the Declasse Mamba. Mamba has the looks of an old Bond car while not being anywhere close to having the performance players can expect. The car has excellent top speed, but its average braking and tendency to spin on any surface might not suit new gamers.

Ocelot Locust has an open-top design, giving it a unique look. The Locust can slip and slide at any time, causing players to spin out on tight corners, especially when racing. The open top also means players are vulnerable to gunfire or attack from other players.

Players can still pick up both cars as they're pretty good-looking. With other bonuses in place, players can try out the high-paying missions and contracts as they wait for the Soda wars to end.

