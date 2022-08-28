Vigero ZX expected release date in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC revealed

Several new vehicles have been added to GTA Online as part of the most recent update, The Criminal Enterprises. Many more will be added in the upcoming weeks. The Declasse Vigero ZX is one of the upcoming vehicles, and it will be included in the next weekly update, on September 1, 2022.

The release date is based on rumors from some insiders and is, of course, not confirmed by Rockstar itself. They claim to have obtained the necessary data files for GTA Online that prove this, which isn't too far-fetched.

Vigero ZX release date in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises revealed by insider

Need For Madness Auto @NeedForMadnessA It seems though Rockstar has changed the vehicle release pattern for next week only where the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody is coming on August 25th instead of the Declasse Vigero ZX.That would release on September 1st 🗓️ #GTAOnline It seems though Rockstar has changed the vehicle release pattern for next week only where the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody is coming on August 25th instead of the Declasse Vigero ZX.That would release on September 1st 🗓️ #GTAOnline

According to the above dataminer, Rockstar was supposed to launch the Declasse Vigero ZX along with the last weekly update on August 25. However, the pattern was supposedly changed at the last minute and the Vigero ZX was replaced with the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody.

Hence, it can be assumed that the Vigero will instead be arriving alongside the next event week, which starts on September 1. If this pattern is to be followed further, for subsequent drip-fed cars, here is how the next few cars will arrive:

September 1 — Declasse Vigero ZX

Declasse Vigero ZX September 8 — Dinka Kanjo SJ

Dinka Kanjo SJ September 15 — Dinka Postlude

Dinka Postlude September 22 — Obey 10F

Obey 10F September 29 — Ubermacth Rhinehart

Players should note that the above release pattern was revealed by @NeedForMadnessA, and it is not official information from Rockstar Games. Hence, the list could be inaccurate, or the release schedule could be changed without notice.

Price, performance, and more

The Vigero ZX, when released, will cost $1,947,000 in GTA Online and can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos. It is one of three muscle cars that are part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC, the others being the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 and the BF Weevil Custom.

The real life vehicle that served as the inspiration for the Declasse Vigero ZX's design is the 6th generation Chevrolet Camaro. Several YouTubers have demonstrated the impressive customizability of the car by accessing it in single-player, and its aesthetics seem to be one of its strong points.

Although an official performance review cannot be determined at the moment, it seems to have great stats. The Vigero ZX is supposed to have decent acceleration, as expected from a muscle car of its caliber. The top speed is also quite good, as it is apparently much faster than the Ruiner ZZ-8. According to YouTuber CONE 11, the Vigero ZX has a top speed of 125 mph.

