How to test drive the Vigero ZX in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

Players can get a sneak peak at the Vigero ZX in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, just as long as they know where to find the showroom. Many are talking about what is widely considered to be the new fastest car in the game.

This muscle car is worth $1,947,000 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Naturally, some players may not have that much cash on hand, which means they can't see it for themselves.

It would be nice if they could give the Vigero ZX a quick test drive. Fortunately, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has them covered in that regard. Players simply need to pay Simeon Yetarian another visit.

Perfect time to check out the Vigero ZX in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Head over to Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Simeon is currently displaying the Vigero ZX at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom. It's a part of a weekly event and will stay there until September 7. The showroom is marked on the map in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, so players can set up a waypoint over there.

The muscle car is among five vehicles that are being showcased right now. Simeon lets players test drive cars, but only for a grand total of five minutes. They simply have to walk up to a vehicle so a prompt will show up.

Players can inspect the vehicle by hitting the right D-Pad on consoles, or the "E" key on PC. They will be given the option to purchase the car or go for a test drive instead. Since the showroom is located right near a freeway, players have a lot of room with the Vigero ZX.

This is only a taste of what the Vigero ZX can do

Keep in mind that players are test driving a regular Vigero ZX, as Hao's Special Works can make it go even faster. Broughy1322 has recently calculated the top speeds for both versions of this vehicle. Here's what players can expect in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises:

Regular top speed : 125 miles per hour

: 125 miles per hour Top speed with HSW upgrades: 157.50 miles per hour

The Vigero ZX is already fast without the HSW conversion, but it's even better with the upgrades. Players can expect a massive increase in performance stats, whether it's top speed or acceleration. It's particularly noticeable when moving in a straight line without interruptions.

They can purchase the vehicle from Premium Deluxe Motorsport or Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Once that is taken care of, players can visit the LS Car Meet to apply the HSW upgrades. With that being said, they do have to pay $385,000 for the entire conversion, but the investment will pay off.

This vehicle is worth a test drive

Even if players can't afford this vehicle, they can still give it a test drive in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. It's among the best muscle cars in the entire game. Furthermore, the Vigero ZX feels just as powerful to drive as it looks.

Without question, the Premium Deluxe Motorsport is among the best new features in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players can try out the latest drip-fed vehicle with each weekly update. They only have five minutes, but that's more than enough time to make an assessment.

