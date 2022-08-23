How to buy cars from the showroom in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

With every new weekly update, players should check out the Premium Deluxe Motorsport in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Primed for their convenience, this feature was only recently added in the summer update.

Rockstar implemented two showrooms in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, allowing players to browse through a wide variety of different vehicles. Of course, the only showroom worth going to is the Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

Simeon Yetarian isn't the most trustworthy person around others, but he does make an exception for the player. He generally offers good deals in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. With that being the case, players should visit his dealership at least once a week and test drive new vehicles.

Easy way to find Simeon's showroom in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Head to Downtown Los Santos

Players simply need to go to Power Street and Adam's Apple Boulevard in Pillbox Hill, Los Santos, which will be marked on the map. They should bring up the pause menu, go to the overworld map and set up a waypoint to Simeon's car dealership.

On a related note, Premium Deluxe Motorsport will be located right next to a local Ammu-Nation. Coupled with that, the IAA Headquarters will also be found up north of the highway. This is where players can start Operation Paper Trail.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport is a rectangular building with an empty parking lot. Players can simply drive into the property, leave their current vehicle, and head right inside the dealership.

How to access the showroom features

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises changes up the vehicle selection every week or so. However, Premium Deluxe Motorsport can only hold up to five cars at any given time. On a related note, this week offers the following vehicles:

Declasse Impaler

Karin Sultan Classic

Vapid Speedo

Vulcar Fagaloa

Weeny Dynasty

Players can walk right up to each vehicle, where they will be given a menu prompt. They can test drive it for at least five minutes and make a purchase if they want to. Of course, they will need the appropriate funds in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport is open 24 hours a day, so players don't have to worry about it closing down. It's a good idea to check back every Thursday or so, as that's when the game resets with a new weekly event. Rockstar loves to switch up vehicles inside the dealership.

The only showroom worth going to

There is another showroom in this game, but it has significantly fewer features than Premium Deluxe Motorsport. Boasting some really expensive vehicles, players can visit Luxury Autos in Rockford Hills.

Unfortunately, they cannot access the building since they can only see the outside window display. Coupled with that, they cannot test drive any of the vehicles. Last but not least, the showroom is limited to a paltry two cars, which is definitely a major disappointment for such a popular update.

Players are better off sticking with Simeon in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. He provides much better service in this game.

