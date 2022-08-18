Every GTA Online car at Luxury Autos and Simeon's showroom this week (August 18-24, 2022)

GTA Online players welcomed the two new car showrooms, Luxury Autos, and Premium Deluxe Motorsport, with open arms last week. They are a part of the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

Every weekly event will now refresh the cars in these two showrooms. Players can visit them to test ride and purchase the vehicles. This week, one of the showrooms features the latest release in the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8.

What do the new car showrooms store for players in GTA Online this week?

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Prize Ride: Retinue (Top 5 in Street Races, 2 days in a row)



Luxury Showcase: Ruiner ZZ-8, Pariah



Simeon Showroom: Speedo, Dynasty, Fagaloa, Sultan Classic, Impaler



Clothing Unlock:

- Wild Striped Pool Sliders

As always, GTA and Rockstar Games insider Tez2 reported the content of the weekly update not long ago. This time around, players visiting the Luxury Autos showroom can buy the all-new Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 and the legendary Ocelot Pariah. However, gamers going to Simeon's dealership can see the Speedo, Dynasty, Fagaloa, Sultan Classic, and Impaler on the floor.

Luxury Autos

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 is the successor of the Ruiner 2000, which has always been a part of GTA Online. This is the latest drip feed content added via the Criminal Enterprises update.

As looks can tell, the car is based on the iconic and unique 1998-2002 Pontiac Firebird. However, it also takes a few cues from the fifth generation Pontiac Grand Prix coupe and the 1998-2002 Chevrolet Camaro.

Testing results from Broughy are awaited so fans will know precisely how fast this car can go in a straight line and on a track.

Ocelot Pariah

Price: $1.4 million

Top speed:136 mph

Lap time: 1:00.828

The Ocelot Pariah is one of the most well-known cars in the GTA Online community. All players, at one point, have either won races using this or been defeated by one.

The Pariah is a racing legend in the game and continues to dominate even though it was released five years back. The vehicle boasts impeccable handling and breakneck speeds.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Vapid Speedo

Price: $15k

Top speed:94.75 mph

Lap time: 1:26.904

The Vapid Speedo is an OG GTA vehicle as it was featured in titles from the past.

This may not look as exciting, but it does a decent job of transporting the crew from point A to point B while allowing the rear passengers to fire full-size weapons. Players should not mistake this for the Speedo Custom, available for Nightclub sale missions.

Weeny Dynasty

Price: $450k

Top speed:93.5 mph

Lap time: 1:23.351

The Weeny Dynasty is a Sports Classic GTA Online vehicle based on the Morris Oxford III and the Hindustan Ambassador. Car fanatics with a taste for the good ol' days will surely remember and appreciate this blast from the past.

Vulcar Fagaloa

Price: $335k

Top speed:87.5 mph

Lap time: 1:19.214

The Fagaloa is a very distinguishable Sports Classic that is rare as not many players own it.

It is based on the Volvo Amazon Wagon, Chevrolet Nomad, and the 1957 Pontiac Safari Wagon. An interesting fact about this car is that it only seats two people, including the driver, despite its large size.

Declasse Impaler

Price: $331k-$249k

Top speed:115.5 mph

Lap time: 1:08.336

The Declasse Impaler is a muscle car in GTA Online that qualifies as an Arena War vehicle.

This car takes its styling cues from the legendary and beloved Chevrolet Impala, hence the similar name. The Arena War customization options include the Nightmare, After-Shock, and Apocalypse variants.

Karin Sultan Classic

Price: $1.7 million-$1.2 million

Top speed:116.5 mph

Lap time: 1:02.606

The Karin Sultan Classic is the final piece of this week's puzzle. The best among those featured at Simeon's is based on the rally legends Subaru Impreza BC 8 and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution I.

Weighing more towards the rally side, the Sultan Classic offers several customization options that suit the race type. This is a must-have for all fans like the Pariah

