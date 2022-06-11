Why GTA Online players should buy the Karin Sultan Classic

Survival, racing, winning, and acquiring vast amounts of cash in Los Santos certainly require some great pairs of wheels in GTA Online.

The game provides players with hundreds to choose from. While some contain impressive features, great designs, and a fantastic driving experience, others come at exorbitant prices with some standard features.

With so many options available, GTA Online fans might wonder why to purchase the Karin Sultan Classic in 2022.

Everything about Karin Sultan Classic in GTA Online

The Karin Sultan Classic is a four-door sports sedan featured in GTA Online as part of the continuation of The Diamond Casino Heist update. Initially featured as a mission-only vehicle, it was released for purchase on January 16, 2020, as part of the Sultan Classic Week event.

The car is a classic predecessor of the original Sultan, and its design is heavily inspired by two vehicles — the Subaru Impreza GC8 and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution I.

Regarding performance, this sports sedan is powered by a 6-cylinder, twin-cam engine fitted with twin turbochargers, stated to be a 3.5L engine. This engine is connected to a 5-speed gearbox and distributes torque evenly to all four wheels.

It also has a default turbocharger sound, while the engine sound is similar to that of the Sultan RS. Lowering its suspension can make the car prone to wheelspin, making it difficult to control. The ride's speed matches lots of good sports sedans in GTA Online.

It costs a whopping $1,718,000 and is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It can be traded for $1,288,500 after completing The Diamond Casino Heist as the Heist Leader and using it as a getaway vehicle.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos described the vehicle as:

"Both an evolution and a throwback. This is somewhat like the true essence of a high-octane four-door racer. It's a time machine to the late 90s when haircuts were bad, movies were good, gang warfare was everywhere, and the sitcoms you streamed were on TV. Get in, take a ride, don't look back."

Why should GTA Online players buy Karin Sultan Classic?

The Karin Sultan Classic is a decent race car with excellent acceleration and top speed. It is reliable for most purposes, with a reasonably high speed of 90 mph or 145 kmph. The vehicle is the perfect choice for off-roading because it is one of the AWD cars in GTA Online.

Visually, the car assumes a more traditional design but at the same time has a sporty appearance. The dashboard and interior are also the classic Sultan type.

The rear-right passenger window is unbreakable as well as bullet-proof. The ride also comes with many customizations that make it a treat for players who go for the vehicle's look.

It can also be modified to look like Bunta Fujiwara's Subaru Impreza WRX from the anime and manga series Initial D, as well as its arcade game, Initial D Arcade Stage 7 AAX.

All in all, the Karin Sultan Classic is an excellent addition to a player's garage.

In their latest weekly article on Newswire, Rockstar Games has offered a free trial of the Karin Sultan on the test track inside the LS Car Meet this week. Gamers can use this perfect opportunity to take a test ride of this luxury vehicle before purchasing it.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

