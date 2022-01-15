When does GTA Online reset every week?

Every week, GTA Online resets the game with brand new activities, so players should remain alert.
Modern games need to grab the attention of their player base, or else they risk losing them to competitors. GTA Online is no exception to this given rule. While major updates only happen a few times a year, the game does minor ones every week. Players should always stay updated for the next event.
Whether it's brand new vehicles or returning game modes, players always have something to look forward to. The game resets every week, so if one wants to buy a discounted vehicle, they have to do it within that week. Players should always stay updated with Rockstar's Newswire page.
Here is when GTA Online players can expect the game to reset every week
The Nagasaki Shinobi is the latest vehicle to make its arrival. There is always something new every week, so players should stay updated with the Newswire. This is where Rockstar makes their official announcements. Without further ado, here's when players can expect a weekly reset.
It resets every Thursday
GTA Online players can expect the game to reset every Thursday. Of course, these live updates also depend on the time zones. Here are a few examples of when the weekly update drops:
- 4:00 to 5:00 AM EST / 3:00 to 4:00 AM CST / 1:00 to 2:00 AM PST
- 9:00 to 10:00 AM BST
- 2:30 PM IST
The Newswire will update itself accordingly, giving detailed information on everything the players need to play. Rockstar's Twitter account will also cover weekly updates, albeit the most important events only.
What should players look forward to?
GTA Online tries to keep the game fresh with various activities, such as this week's Shinobi Event. Here's what players can expect from a weekly update:
- Double or triple rewards on certain game modes
- Brand new clothing items
- Rotating different game modes
- A new Prize Ride Challenge
- Test ride various cars at the LS Car Meet
- A chance to win a free vehicle with the Lucky Spin
- Various discounts on weapons, vehicles, and properties
Twitter user Tez2 always keep track of the weekly updates. Likewise, players can wait for Rockstar to make the announcements.
Always check back every Thursday
Players never know what to expect in a weekly update. For instance, they can now play as Franklin and Lamar in this week's new Adversary Mode. One should always stay tuned every Thursday for more information.
