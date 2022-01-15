When does GTA Online reset every week?

Every week, GTA Online resets the game with brand new activities, so players should remain alert.

Modern games need to grab the attention of their player base, or else they risk losing them to competitors. GTA Online is no exception to this given rule. While major updates only happen a few times a year, the game does minor ones every week. Players should always stay updated for the next event.

Whether it's brand new vehicles or returning game modes, players always have something to look forward to. The game resets every week, so if one wants to buy a discounted vehicle, they have to do it within that week. Players should always stay updated with Rockstar's Newswire page.

Here is when GTA Online players can expect the game to reset every week

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



The latest two-wheeled powerhouse from Nagasaki is a force to be reckoned with. Agile, powerful, and angrier than a bulldog chewing a wasp.



Pick one up from Legendary Motorsport now: The Nagasaki ShinobiThe latest two-wheeled powerhouse from Nagasaki is a force to be reckoned with. Agile, powerful, and angrier than a bulldog chewing a wasp.Pick one up from Legendary Motorsport now: rsg.ms/3375a33 The Nagasaki ShinobiThe latest two-wheeled powerhouse from Nagasaki is a force to be reckoned with. Agile, powerful, and angrier than a bulldog chewing a wasp.Pick one up from Legendary Motorsport now: rsg.ms/3375a33 https://t.co/3NfJuzzaih

The Nagasaki Shinobi is the latest vehicle to make its arrival. There is always something new every week, so players should stay updated with the Newswire. This is where Rockstar makes their official announcements. Without further ado, here's when players can expect a weekly reset.

It resets every Thursday

GTA Online players can expect the game to reset every Thursday. Of course, these live updates also depend on the time zones. Here are a few examples of when the weekly update drops:

4:00 to 5:00 AM EST / 3:00 to 4:00 AM CST / 1:00 to 2:00 AM PST

/ 3:00 to 4:00 AM / 1:00 to 2:00 AM 9:00 to 10:00 AM BST

2:30 PM IST

The Newswire will update itself accordingly, giving detailed information on everything the players need to play. Rockstar's Twitter account will also cover weekly updates, albeit the most important events only.

What should players look forward to?

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Shinobi ($2,480,500)

New Mode - Double Down out now

Prize Ride: RT3000 (Top 2 in Street Races for 5 days in row)

Podium Vehicle: Jugular

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Double Down Mode

2x GTA$ & RP on

- High Society Leak

- Payphone Hits

- Associate/Bodyguard Salary

#GTAOnline New vehicle- Shinobi ($2,480,500)New Mode - Double Down out nowPrize Ride: RT3000 (Top 2 in Street Races for 5 days in row)Podium Vehicle: Jugular3x GTA$ & RP on- Double Down Mode2x GTA$ & RP on- High Society Leak- Payphone Hits- Associate/Bodyguard Salary New vehicle- Shinobi ($2,480,500)New Mode - Double Down out nowPrize Ride: RT3000 (Top 2 in Street Races for 5 days in row)Podium Vehicle: Jugular3x GTA$ & RP on- Double Down Mode2x GTA$ & RP on- High Society Leak- Payphone Hits- Associate/Bodyguard Salary#GTAOnline https://t.co/3DaFYth2Pw

GTA Online tries to keep the game fresh with various activities, such as this week's Shinobi Event. Here's what players can expect from a weekly update:

Double or triple rewards on certain game modes

Brand new clothing items

Rotating different game modes

A new Prize Ride Challenge

Test ride various cars at the LS Car Meet

A chance to win a free vehicle with the Lucky Spin

Various discounts on weapons, vehicles, and properties

Twitter user Tez2 always keep track of the weekly updates. Likewise, players can wait for Rockstar to make the announcements.

Always check back every Thursday

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Earn Triple Rewards for playing this week, and completing a round will land you a GTA$200K bonus: Fight through a siege as Franklin and Lamar in GTA Online’s new Double Down cooperative mode.Earn Triple Rewards for playing this week, and completing a round will land you a GTA$200K bonus: rsg.ms/3375a33 Fight through a siege as Franklin and Lamar in GTA Online’s new Double Down cooperative mode. Earn Triple Rewards for playing this week, and completing a round will land you a GTA$200K bonus: rsg.ms/3375a33 https://t.co/upS4FlHqi2

Players never know what to expect in a weekly update. For instance, they can now play as Franklin and Lamar in this week's new Adversary Mode. One should always stay tuned every Thursday for more information.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul