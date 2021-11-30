GTA Online is one of the most popular games in the world. The online version of GTA 5 is still riding the high of the success of the game. There are still millions of gamers playing the game and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

There are many factors that contribute to GTA Online's success, even eight years after its release. Many players love the game and Rockstar keeps adding new features in updates.

This article breaks down 5 reasons why GTA Online is still as popular as it is.

5 reasons why GTA online is still as popular as when it first came out

5) Diverse playstyles

In GTA Online, players have a plethora of things to do in the game. There are many different game modes that players can indulge in.

The game is not one-dimensional and players can participate in death matches, races, arena games and several other modes. Having the option to play so many different game modes keeps the players entertained and asking for more.

4) Weekly updates

Every thursday, Rockstar Games releases a weekly update for GTA Online.

In the weekly update, players get a brand new podium vehicle, a prize ride to win at the Los Santos Car Meet, new challenges and many discounts on properties and vehicles. These weekly updates are what make players stick around.

3) Twitch Streamers

Twitch streamers play a huge role in the success of games today. GTA Online has at least 50k viewers watching the game at all times.

The game is still extremely popular on the channel with some of the biggest names in streaming playing it.

2) PvP

Having seeemingly endless player versus player modes is one of the most exciting things about GTA Online. Many players love playing against one another, as it feels more competitive.

This can be noticed in some other most popular games, such as Dota 2 and Counter Strike. GTA Online has many game modes which put players against their friends and rivals. This makes the game feel much more fun, because it gives players something to brag about after the game is over.

1) Twice a year feature updates

GTA Online also has large feature updates that help expand the scope of the game. Players recently got the Los Santos Tuner update, where GTA took a turn into tuner culture.

There have been many huge updates that give players new things to do in the game. Having new features added to GTA Online is why the game is still extremely popular.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider