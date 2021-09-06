Top 5 cars to buy from the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online

Los Santos Tuners, the most recent update to GTA Online, is based around tuner cars and underground car culture. It introduces 17 new vehicles to the game, the majority of which are rather enjoyable to drive.

Most of these cars are tuners, and as such, their specialty lies in their handling. They're also highly customizable, in true tuner spirit, and some of these customizations have to be unlocked. Los Santos Tuners also introduced the LS Car Meet, where players can go to exhibit their rides.

Naturally, the first thing that every GTA Online player would want to know about is the cars. This article answers their demands, exploring a few of the best cars to purchase from this update.

GTA Online: Five of the best cars in Los Santos Tuners that players should buy

1) Annis Remus

This car is based on the real-life JDM drifting legend Nissan Silvia S13. As such, it is also one of the best cars for drifting in GTA Online. Its smooth handling, coupled with a decent performance, makes it one of the best vehicles in-game.

The Annis Remus can be bought from Southern SA Super Autos for $1,370,000. It can also be obtained for a Trade Price of $1,027,500.

2) Annis ZR-350

The Annis ZR350 in GTA Online is based on the iconic Mazda RX-7. It has a decent performance coupled with exceptional drifting capabilities. The best thing about this car is definitely its looks. The pop-up headlights make it stand apart from the other tuners and give it a distinctly 90s look.

The Annis ZR350 can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,615,000. The Trade Price available for this vehicle brings the price down to $1,211,250.

3) Dinka Jester RR

Based on the recently released Toyota Supra Mk5, the Jester RR is undoubtedly the most modern-looking car in the new update. In fact, many players believe that it looks much better than its real-life equivalent.

With a top speed of 125 mph, the Jester RR is the fastest car among the new tuners. It is available for $1,970,000 from Legendary Motorsport, with an unlockable Trade Price of $1,477,500.

4) Karin Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF is one of the best choices among the Los Santos Tuners cars. It is based on the Toyota Celica GT4, a renowned rally car. It performs much like a rally car in GTA Online, being one of the best 4WD cars in-game.

The Calico GTF can be purchased for $1,995,000 from Southern SA Super Autos. This makes it the costliest car in the update. The unlocked Trade Price is $1,496,250.

5) Sultan RS Classic

One of the most recent additions to the Los Santos Tuners lineup is the Sultan RS Classic. While it may not appear to be very impressive on paper, it is capable of easily outperforming the competition. This car is the best choice in GTA Online for getting the fastest lap times.

The Sultan RS Classic may be purchased from Southern SA Super Autos for $1,789,000. A Trade Price of $1,341,750 can be unlocked for this car in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar