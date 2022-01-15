How good is the Nagasaki Shinobi in GTA Online?

The Nagasaki Shinobi is the latest Contract DLC vehicle to arrive in GTA Online.

Previously, the Shinobi was a possible target for a random Security Contract. However, it's now fully available to all players. This vehicle is based on the real world Kawasaki Ninja 250R (EX250-L/EX250-M), specifically from 2013-2017. It's one of the fastest motorcycles in the entire game.

However, players will have to save a lot of money just to get this into their garage. The Shinobi is going to be a huge investment. As a result, players need to consider it very carefully. For the sake of transparency, this article will weigh the pros and cons of this particular vehicle.

The Shinobi is the fifth drip fed vehicle for the Contract DLC update. GTA Online doesn't release motorcycles very often, so fans might be pleased with this offering. Here's a brief look at what the Shinobi can do.

Price and performance

Legendary Motorsport is where players want to look for this vehicle. Needless to say, the Shinobi is one of the most expensive motorcycles on the market. To obtain it, players will have to fork over $2,480,500. It's a staggering amount of money to spend on a motorcycle.

According to vehicle expert Broughy1322, the Shinobi's top speed is 125.25 miles per hour. This vehicle has extremely precise handling, which really boosts its performance. Even at higher speeds, it can make very precise turns.

This motorcycle can maintain a wheelstand for an extended amount of time. Skilled players can use this technique for even more speed. It's a very impressive vehicle when used on highways.

Is it worth the price tag?

Truth be told, $2,480,500 is too much to ask for a regular motorcycle. The Shinobi is admittedly one of the best vehicles in its class. However, it lacks any noteworthy features to justify its ridiculous costs.

For instance, it's not a weaponized vehicle, which makes it vulnerable in GTA Online lobbies. Players will not be able to protect themselves while riding this bike. This is hugely detrimental at this point in the game.

GTA Online players that are tight on money should avoid this purchase. The Shinobi is a very good vehicle, but it's not worth the price tag. A better alternative would be the Bati 801, since it only costs $15,000.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

