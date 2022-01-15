GTA Online players earn 3x on Double Down, can play as Franklin and Lamar

GTA Online has just released a new event called Double Down, with triple the rewards this week.

Once again, players can take control of Franklin and Lamar. This new game mode involves them defending their turf against multiple enemies. Players are split up into two different teams. One team gets to play as Franklin and Lamar, while the other has to attack them head-on.

GTA Online will make it worth the player's while with triple rewards this week. They will earn that extra cash and reputation just by playing Double Down. Better yet, players will also receive a free bonus of $200,000 just by participating. Rockstar will deliver the money to them within 72 hours or so.

Play as Franklin and Lamar in GTA Online's Double Down, which offers 3x the rewards this week

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Earn Triple Rewards for playing this week, and completing a round will land you a GTA$200K bonus: Fight through a siege as Franklin and Lamar in GTA Online’s new Double Down cooperative mode.Earn Triple Rewards for playing this week, and completing a round will land you a GTA$200K bonus: rsg.ms/3375a33 Fight through a siege as Franklin and Lamar in GTA Online’s new Double Down cooperative mode. Earn Triple Rewards for playing this week, and completing a round will land you a GTA$200K bonus: rsg.ms/3375a33 https://t.co/upS4FlHqi2

Now is a great time to log in to GTA Online this week, as players will have another chance at making good money with this Adversary Mode. Triple rewards and a $200,000 bonus go a long way. Player can pull up their in-game phone and look for this particular job.

How to play Double Down

Rockstar Games describes this Adversary Mode with the following words:

"Franklin and Lamar must work together and hold their ground with an armory of powerful weapons at their disposal."

Double Down pits two opposing teams against each other. Franklin and Lamar are classified as Defenders, while the rest of the players are Attackers. The former must survive a siege against the latter.

The winning conditions for the Double Down can be seen below:

The defending team wins if they can outlast the time limit

if they can outlast the time limit The defending team loses if all they get taken out

Unlike Franklin and Lamar, the attackers have an unlimited amount of lives in this Adversary Mode. This puts Franklin and Lamar at a severe disadvantage, since they have to last four minutes in each round.

Defending players will be given a wide range of weapons. On the opposing side, the attacking players will be given Double Barrel Shotguns.

This isn't the first time Franklin and Lamar are playable in GTA Online

The Contract DLC has definitely put the spotlight on Franklin and Lamar. Not only are they playable in Double Down, they were also playable in the Short Trip missions. However, Double Down is accessible to all players, whereas Short Trip missions require players to run an Agency.

Either way, players should try to get their $200,000 just by playing this week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi