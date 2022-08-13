How to find Simeon in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Despite several additions and activities, Simeon Yetarain is still a relevant figure in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Whether it's his car dealership or a series of missions, Simeon always provides good service for the player.

He's been helping them out since the early days of the game, so one should definitely seek him out for various needs. This article will take a look at how to perform his missions and where to find his showroom in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Suffice to say, Simeon is an old dog that can still do plenty of tricks.

Players should contact Simeon in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Where to find his car dealership

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises recently introduced the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. Every week or so, there will be five vehicles on display, sporting different custom kits and paint jobs.

Players can find Simeon's car dealership in Pillbox Hill, Los Santos, which is right down the street from the IAA Headquarters. The car dealership will also be right next to Ammu-Nation.

Upon arrival, they can go right inside the building and check out the vehicles there. Players can either give them a test drive or purchase them on the spot. With that being said, GTA Online Criminal Enterprises will rotate the selection with every weekly update, so one should stay tuned.

How to play his missions

Players can always give Simeon a call by requesting a job. However, keep in mind that it will be randomized. As an alternative, they can also go to his dealership and step into the corona, which should activate a mission.

Of course, players don't need to constantly go back and forth between Simeon's car dealership and their current location. They can always start their jobs with a more convenient method in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises:

Pause the game

Find the Online tab

Look for Jobs and select Rockstar Created

Simeon offers several missions in the game. In fact, many of them have been available since 2013. With that being said, beginners will especially find them very useful since they are relatively easy. Here's a look at all his early jobs:

All in the Game

ATV Steal

Ballas to the Wall

Blow Up, Blow Up II, and Blow Up III

Chasers and Chasers II

El Burro Heists

Gentry Does It

GTA Today

It Takes a Thief

Rich Men in Richman

Rockford Roll

Simeon's Export Requests

Where Credit's Due

Ever since the After Hours update, there has also been a Freemode Event which features Simeon as the main boss. Players can find it by looking for the keyword "Business Battles." Here's the name of the mission concerning Simeon:

Showroom

Last but not least, Simeon offers "Premium Deluxe Repo Work" from the Arena Wars update. These contact missions have the keyword "Repo" in front of every title, so players can look for them more easily:

Blow Up IV

Burn Rate

Do You Even Lift?

GTA Today II

RV Nearly There?

Sasquashed

Simeonomics

Under the Hammer

Although there are several activities in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, players shouldn't forget about Simeon's services. Whether they are buying cars from him or making some extra cash, he can still be very useful.

